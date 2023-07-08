Holland | Prime Minister Rutte met the king after the government fell

King Willem-Alexander was vacationing outside Holland when the government fell.

Holland’s prime minister Mark Rutte held talks with the Dutch king on Saturday after his coalition government fell.

Rutte’s government was said to fall on Friday because it had not reached a consensus on measures to limit the entry of refugees.

According to the AFP news agency, Rutte’s Saturday visit to the Huis Ten Bosch palace near The Hague lasted about an hour and a half.

“It was a good discussion, but I won’t say anything else because these discussions are confidential,” Rutte, leader of the center-right VVD party, told reporters through the open window of his car as he left the palace.

The 56-year-old Rutte, who has been in power since 2010, is the country’s longest-serving prime minister. He is to lead the Ministry of Supply until the November elections.