Alarm in Holland in Oreo biscuits: “Massive doses of ammonia to make them black”

In Hollandin the Oreo cookieshave been found large doses of ammonia. Precisely the plant of Ofi/Olam factory, located in Koog-sur-le-Zaan, would have been using doses of for years toxic ammonia mixed with cocoa beans for blacken the famous confectionery productswhich belong to the multinational Mondelez.

The allegations were made by an anonymous informant, who in addition to having decided to speak would have witnessed this practice for years. Not only would it seem that the Dutch government would have been aware of it, at least according to what was reported by the Noordhollands Dagblad newspaper, which carried out a long investigation into the matter.

The company of Oreo cookies defended itself arguing that the ammonia derived from the processing of beans. Company director Eric Nederhand said: “Ofi uses ammonia as an alkalizing solution for some cocoa powders to change the colour or the flavor of the final product. Only a few traces of ammonia remain in the final product”, he defended himself, specifying that its use is registered as a food additive in the technical information of each ingredient.

No comment In fact, data was provided regarding the quantity of ammonia introduced, much less by Mondelez, owner of other well-known brands such as, for example, Toblerone and Oro Saiwa. In the face of the allegations, the multinational specialized in cocoa-based products limited itself to stating that the packaging of the biscuits mentions “ammonium carbonate” among the ingredients. “L’usage of ammonium carbonate in food does not affect the quality of food or product safety,” said Annick Verdegem, a company spokeswoman.

