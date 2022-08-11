“Holland has become a narco-state.” This is explained by the head of the police union. This is the paradise for organized crime. “Whoever speaks will die”.

“Holland has become a narco-state, particularly due to the strong presence of drug cartels pumping so much money into the legal economy that they take over everything, all of Dutch society“This was stated once again by Jan Struijs, the courageous president of the NPB police union, and the latter to the Swedish TV channel SVT, the first network of Sweden’s national state public broadcaster, Sveriges Television. NPB is one of the historic Dutch police unions (born in 1946) and among the most highly regarded, it has 27,500 members, but nothing changes. Dutch sovereignty is increasingly conditioned by criminal organizations and finding a severed head in front of a club is not as unthinkable as it once was. A radical change that has overwhelmed the country in the last 10 years.

The Netherlands of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the one who recently declared that countries like Italy must renounce part of their sovereignty in matters of foreign policy, it is as if in check. Criminal groups from the Netherlands and Belgium are the main producers and traders of synthetic drugs in Europe. The Netherlands is one of the world’s leading producers of MDMA and amphetamines. Amsterdam and Antwerp are strategic ports of docking for mafias from all over the world. Colombians, Russians, Italians, Albanians, Turks, North Africans have operational headquarters on site and second generations of Dutch they are interwoven with the experience of the old mafia organizations. All this in the face of a very mild repressive and penal system which in the depths denies the gravity of the situation.

But a 2014 investigative book, “Mocro Maffia”, by the journalists and criminologists Marijn Schrijver and Wouter Laumans, revealed the presence of this new criminal organization active between Holland and Belgium and which, starting from the theft of jewels, has moved on to massive drug trafficking. “Mocro” is a neologism to designate people of Moroccan origin even if the organization has different nationalities. “Maffia” is instead a sort of ridicule of the term mafia.

The organization manages to hold control of dozens of distribution channels for cocaine and synthetic drugs but also carries out commission murders. The network’s motto is “Who speaks, goes”, or: “Who speaks will die”. In the early 1990s the criminal organization was involved in the cannabis trade from Morocco. Over the years, the “Mocro Maffia” has become a key player in the transport and sale of cocaine in the Netherlands and then in Belgium.

This continuous influx of drug trafficking “undermines democracy, but also the economy”, Jan Struijs explained to Swedish TV. The trade unionist’s reference is also to the corruption of the accused, to threats to lawyers and to the killing of journalists.

“Mocro Maffia ”is among other things accused of the murder in 2021 of the well-known investigative journalist and who dealt with organized crime Peter R. de Vries. The man, placed under observation of organized crime, had refused the escort. Yet another proof of underestimation of the phenomenon.

Ridouan Taghi, leader of the “Mocro Maffia”, is the suspected creator of the murder. De Vries was a witness in a trial against the mafia group. Since then, a number of different lawyers, magistrates and journalists have been placed under protection with their families. In line with this picture, the murder took place in 2019 of the lawyer Derk Wiersum, specialized in organized crime and drug trafficking: killed in the street by a hooded man. Wiersum had also been the defender of Nabil B., a repentant who provided the police with key information on Moroccan mafia boss Ridouan Taghi in exchange for a reduced sentence. Nabil B.’s brother was also murdered in 2018.

In 2016 the discovery of a severed head outside a room where people used to smoke with a hookah, the Fayrout Cafè, caused a sensation, several times in the eye of Dutch investigators for mafia-like activities.

The situation is so out of control that even the FBI has taken an interest in the “Mocro Maffia” in the Netherlands. The American security service of the FBI warned the Netherlands that in November last year Ridouan Taghi (meanwhile ended up in jail) she was communicating with the outside world from the prison. It would have happened thanks to one or more “compromised” prison guards. But nevertheless the FBI warning, no stricter measures have been introduced. The Dutch legislative system is clearly inadequate to acknowledge the complexity of the phenomenon and how complex the fight against mafia associations is. Media, politicians and public opinion underestimate the phenomenon which has assumed unthinkable dimensions. Penalties for members of organizations remain very low. This makes the country a sort of paradise for organized crime.

