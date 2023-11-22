Geert Wilders wins the 2023 elections in the Netherlands with the PVV, the right aims for government and the populist ‘Mozart’ scares the EU. Leader of a far-right populist force, in recent weeks he has recovered almost 10 percentage points over his opponents by “dominating” television debates. Wilders, whose manifesto calls for a “stop” to kindergarten and a ban on “Islamic schools, the Koran and mosques”. Wilders, 60 years old, represents the main bugaboo for the European Union, so much so that the pro-European candidate Frans Timmermans had asked the undecided Dutch to go and vote above all to stem his rise.

Nicknamed “Mozart” for his flashy blonde hair, friend of Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini and admirer of Oriana Fallaci (whom he defined as his “idol”), Wilders declares himself anti-fascist, pro-Semitic, anti-Islamist and anti-communist. The leader of the PVV has long been a fixed point in Dutch politics, and for months he has been “living” together with the bodyguards that the government provided him after receiving death threats for his campaign to ban the Koran.

Against the sending of weapons to Ukraine and strongly pro-Israeli, in the PVV’s electoral program there are several of Wilders’ “historic” battles: the reduction of the retirement age, 0% VAT on food and the abolition of the tax exemption healthcare. The PVV leader has never ruled out the possibility of financing his plans with funds earmarked for climate and nitrogen measures. Wilders would also like cuts to subsidies for culture, development cooperation, and funding for the EU.

Wilders is destined to lead the negotiations personally and reshape the political scene of the Netherlands. In the process for the formation of a new executive, he could negotiate an agreement with the centre-right of Dilan Yesilgoz.