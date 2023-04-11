“Where is French democracy?”: so some demonstrators interrupted the speech of Emmanuel Macron, in The Hague, in the Netherlands. “The climate convention is not respected”, protested the demonstrators, referring to the great public consultation that Macron had launched in France to collect suggestions in the fight against climate change. The demonstrators then unfurled a banner with the inscription in English: ”President of violence and hypocrisy”
00:48
