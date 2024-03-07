Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Holland has increased its road traffic fines. This also affects German holidaymakers who do not follow the rules. (Collage of symbolic images) © IMAGO / Jochen Tack // IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Holland has increased its road traffic fines. German vacationers are now also having to dig deeper into their wallets if they violate the law.

Amsterdam – Many Germans are drawn to beautiful places during their vacation Holland. And many – especially northern Germans – travel to our neighbors by car. It can now become even more expensive – at least if you ignore the applicable traffic regulations. Because Holland has increased its fines significantly.

According to ADAC, the new penalties have been in effect since March 1, 2024. The government wants to punish traffic offenders even harsher. The fine amounts have therefore now been increased on a regular basis. Overall, according to the ADAC, the penalties have increased by almost ten percent.

Holland increases fines for drivers: speeding, parking, seatbelt and cell phone

Most holidaymakers will reach Holland via the motorway. Anyone who doesn't stick to the speed limit here previously paid 196 euros if the permitted maximum speed was exceeded by more than 20 km/h. Since March 1st, 216 euros are now due. When you arrive at your holiday destination, you should take a closer look at the speedometer. Because here, a speeding violation of more than 20 km/h now costs 240 euros – previously it was 219 euros.

Violations of parking and parking bans also become more expensive. Holland now charges at least 120 euros, instead of the previous 110 euros. Forgot to buckle up? If you get caught, you now pay 20 euros more and have to shell out 180 euros. Driving through a red light also costs 20 euros more: you now have to pay at least 300 euros for this. It becomes even more expensive if you are caught with your cell phone to your ear while driving. Without the use of a hands-free device, the violation in Holland now costs 420 euros. That's 40 euros more than before.

Traffic fines in Holland now more expensive: missed deadline? Then it gets really expensive

If they violate the law, German vacationers should not hope that the ticket will never reach them in Germany. The Dutch authorities are loud ADAC known for doggedly pursuing even minor violations. If such a fine notice arrives, you should definitely adhere to the payment deadline stated on it. If you miss the payment date, it becomes expensive: the first time you miss the deadline, you pay a flat rate of 50 percent of the fine extra. If you also miss the second deadline, 100 percent will be added.

Recently published figures for 2022 show that the new fines will affect many Germans. According to the debt collection agency of the Ministry of Justice and Security in the Netherlands, there were 312,848 tickets for German drivers alone auto-motor-sport reported.

