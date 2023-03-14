The Dutch Ministry of Defense announced today, Tuesday, that it will send more weapons to Ukraine.
The ministry said that the Netherlands would give Ukraine minesweepers, radars to detect drones and the M3 system to quickly build bridges.
This will come as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced, earlier today, Tuesday, that his country may grant Ukraine MiG-29 fighter jets within the next four or six weeks, indicating that Kiev’s allies are close to an agreement on the next step in their military support. for Ukraine.
Ukraine requests to provide it with combat aircraft, which Western countries have so far refused to agree to.
