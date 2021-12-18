Heerenveen sympathized with the rival coach, after the horrible banner of “some isolated individuals”.

With an executioner and the text “Cambuur gives you a headache”, a scandalous banner called into question the ailing Cambuur coach Henk de Jong, who is currently absent due to a cyst in his head. Heerenveen fans hung up the banner ahead of the Frisian derby on Sunday afternoon 19 December (12.15). “Let’s distance ourselves, it is a reprehensible action on the part of a few individuals. There is a lot of respect for Henk. Most fans therefore think very differently, “says a spokesperson for SC Heerenveen. In response to the banner, SC Heerenveen also hung a banner in their stadium, in which the club states that” health is above rivalry “.

Almost certainly Cambuur (7 ‘in the Dutch championship with 27 points, 5 more than Heerenveen) will miss De Jong for a long time. He was already missing against Vitesse and Willem II and, according to the club, is expected to remain absent for a longer period. De Jong is currently undergoing further scrutiny and will begin a treatment process from there, Cambuur said. “Now we will see how we can best treat the cyst in my head and assume that everything will be fine. Until then, I have full confidence in the players and coaching staff to continue the chosen line,” commented coach De Jong.

The Frisian Derby is about matches between SC Cambuur and SC Heerenveen. These two clubs are the only clubs in the province of Friesland, for a much-felt Northern Dutch derby. Cambuur is an expression of the provincial capital Leeuwarden and from there it also gets most of its supporters. Heerenveen is a smaller place, but the club manages to attract supporters from the region more widely. This can more or less also be deduced from the uniforms of both teams. Cambuur plays in yellow and blue, the colors of the city of Leeuwarden. Heerenveen plays in a blue and white uniform with floppy blades, which are a reference to the region. The distance between Heerenveen and Leeuwarden is about thirty kilometers. For this reason, the fans of both clubs are also called “DKV”, which means thirty kilometers away. Fans of both clubs generally see themselves as great rivals, although Heerenveen also have a heated rivalry with Groningen.

