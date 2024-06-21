Holland and France draw 0-0 in Leipzig in the big match of the second day of Group D of Euro 2024. The draw, the first goalless in the tournament, allows the two teams to move up to 4 points in the standings, one point ahead of Austria. Everything to be decided for qualification for the round of 16 on the last day: Holland faces Austria, while France faces Poland, stuck at zero points and already eliminated.

The match

The match heats up immediately. In the 2nd minute Maignan had to save Frimpong’s shot, at the other end Verbruggen deflected Griezmann’s shot. The two teams push for the goal. France, without Mbappé who remains on the bench due to a fractured nasal septum, creates the first colossal opportunity in the 14th minute: Rabiot doesn’t shoot from 5 meters and tries to serve Griezmann, who stumbles two steps from the goal. In the 16th minute Maignan is still in charge, neutralizing Gakpo’s insidious right-footed shot. After 25 minutes at full throttle, the pace begins to drop.

The Netherlands tries to break through with the accelerations of Gakpo and Frimpong, but France contains the orange flames and does not allow any other opportunities. The world vice champions began the second half with a more aggressive attitude: France controlled the game, conquered the field and came close to scoring on 2 occasions. In the 63rd minute Tchouameni misses the target with a header, in the 65th minute Verbruggen denies the goal to Griezmann, who wastes again from close range. In the best moment for the Blues, here’s the Dutch goal. Xavi Simons finds the bottom corner with a surgical right-footed shot from the heart of the penalty area, Maignan is beaten. The VAR enters the scene, identifying Dumfries’ offside position: the winger hinders Maignan, goal disallowed and still 0-0. In the last portion of the evening, the match fades away: Holland and France don’t get hurt, the 0-0 is fine this time.