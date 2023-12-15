Holland | Four-year experiment: The use of cannabis is legalized in the Netherlands

The experiment will start in two cities and expand later.

15.12. 21:10

Netherlands launched a four-year experiment on the legal use, cultivation and sale of cannabis on Friday. Initially, the southern cities of Breda and Tilburg will be the trial cities, but the trial is later to be expanded to other parts of the country.

According to a common misconception, the use of cannabis was already legal in the Netherlands, but in reality, for example, the famous cannabis cafes in Amsterdam have operated in a legal gray area. Technically speaking, cannabis has always been illegal, but the police have not punished the use of small amounts.

As a matter of practice, the production and distribution of cannabis has been an illegal activity, which has led to their concentration on criminal gangs. This has led, for example, to an increase in petty crime, which the experiment that has just started aims to tackle.

On trial the cultivation of cannabis is concentrated on a few producers and the quality of the product is carefully monitored. This is also aimed at the uniformity and safety of the marijuana that ends up in cannabis cafes.

“The product will be clean, tested and pesticide-free in the future,” says Holland High's farming director Ashwin Matai.

The amounts of THC and CBD, the active substances in cannabis, are also tested, so the user knows how strong the marijuana he is using is.

The experiment is monitored by independent researchers. If the experiment is successful, cannabis is to be decriminalized in the Netherlands.