Geert Wilders wins the elections in Holland: what changes now

(Dyed) platinum blonde hair, strong anti-Islam rhetoric, closeness to Israel and (partially unknown) to Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Traces of childhood in Indonesia colonized by the Netherlands. Brief highlights on the figure of Geert Wilders, which Europe will have to get used to dealing with even more than in the past. After 13 years led by centrist Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Wednesday’s elections in the Netherlands delivered a resounding victory (also in terms of proportions) to the far right of the Party for Freedom led by Wilders.

His PVV won 35 seats in parliament, a success of unexpected proportions according to the first results. The centre-left bloc remained behind with 25 seats, while the centre-right party obtained 24. If confirmed, Wilders’ victory marks a sharp turn to the right for the EU’s fifth-largest economy. Despite his electoral triumph, it is unclear how Wilders can muster the support needed for a coalition large enough to form a stable government.

“I invite the parties… Now we will have to look for agreements among ourselves,” Wilders told cheering supporters. “The PVV can no longer be ignored,” he said. The leaders of the other three main parties had previously ruled out being part of a coalition led by the PVV. But Pieter Omtzigt, whose New Social Contract party won 20 seats according to exit polls, appeared to soften his stance, saying he was “available”, although the coalition talks “will not be easy”.

In any case, Wilders’ result will have to be taken into account and even a hypothetical centre-right coalition could be forced to move a little further to the right. In Brussels they follow with trepidation. However, Among Wilders’ proposals there is also that of a referendum on Nexit, the Netherlands’ exit from the European Union. It would be another divisive and potentially devastating moment for the 27 bloc, moreover coming not from a “body in itself” like the United Kingdom but from a country that also geographically represents the heart of the EU.

After Milei, another Trumpian victory: who is Geert Wilders

But who is Wilders? The 60-year-old leader he has been a prominent figure in Dutch politics for decades. He began his career as a member of the former prime minister’s liberal group Mark Rutte, but broke away to become an independent MP before founding the anti-migrant Freedom Party. The Netherlands is known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, but he proposes to reintroduce border controls, a move that would really dramatically change the face of the country.

He has faced death threats because of his anti-Islamic views and has been under close police protection since 2004. In 2020, a court found him guilty of insulting behavior for his comments about Moroccan immigrants, but judges gave him no punishment. After describing Islam as “an ideology of a retarded culture” and calling Moroccans “scum”, Wilders, often compared to former US President Donald Trump For his inflammatory rhetoric and use of social media, he has long been a point of reference in the European far-right landscape.

In the past he promised to ban the Koran and mosquesalthough during the election campaign he partially moderated his tone, maintaining that Islam is not a priority but ensuring that he still wants to close the borders to asylum seekers. He focused a lot on the economypromising to solve the housing crisis and tackle inflation and painting climate action as a new form of tyranny from The Hague.

In foreign policy, like other far-right leaders on the continent, Wilders praised Vladimir Putin’s government, taking a stand against what he called “hysterical Russophobia” in Europe. Four years after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula, Wilders traveled to Moscow and met with senior Russian officials in the Duma, a trip that was roundly condemned by relatives of the Dutch victims of the downing of flight MH17, which they accused him of ignoring Moscow’s role in the disaster.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wilders distanced himself from the Kremlin, calling the invasion a mistake. But in the same way he certainly does not share the unconditional support for Ukraine implemented by the Netherlands and in general by the EU. In one of the last debates before the elections, Wilders stated that would not be in favor of sending further weapons to Ukraine. His government would therefore undermine the already weak European will.

However, the situation regarding the Middle East is different. From a young age, he studied in Israel and volunteered for a year at a moshav, Tomer, in the West Bank. With the money he saved, he traveled to neighboring Arab countries and was struck by the lack of democracy in the region. When he returned to the Netherlands, he retained Israeli ideas on counter-terrorism and a “special feeling of solidarity” for the country.

Wilders has already received plaudits from nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who hailed “winds of change” after the exit polls. Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen also congratulated Wilders’ “spectacular performance” in the elections. After Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina, the result of the vote in the Netherlands seems like another preamble to Trump’s return to the White House. On the other hand, Wilders’ campaign slogan was “Netherlands First”. Do you remember anything?

Subscribe to the newsletter

