Wilders founded the Freedom Party in 2006 and has repeatedly caused controversy with his statements. He has called the Moroccan minority in Holland “filth” and equated Islam with Nazism.

Holland’s populist leader Geert Wilders the long wait was rewarded on Wednesday night when his Freedom Party stormed to a landslide victory in the general election.

Wilders, 60, founded the freedom party PVV in the early 2000s. Now, for the first time, he has made his party the largest in Holland. The Freedom Party is getting 37 representatives in the 150-seat parliament, which leaves the closest competitors far behind.

“The Freedom Party can no longer be ignored,” Wilders said in his victory speech, according to the news agency Reuters. “We want to rule, and we will rule.”

Based on the election result, Wilders is rightfully the primary form of the government. In order to become prime minister, however, he needs government partners, which will not necessarily be easy.

The Dutch election result is shocking even by European standards. For nearly 20 years now, Wilders has been one of the continent’s best-known brash populists – his trademark is carefully combed silver-gray hair – but the number one position in Dutch politics has remained a dream until now.

Geert Wilders was born in 1963 into a Catholic family. He started his political career in the center-right VVD, which is one of Holland’s traditional ruling parties.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Wilders had a falling out with the VVD. The reason was the attitude towards Turkey’s possible EU membership, which Wilders strongly opposed.

Wilders founded his own party, the PVV, which was registered in 2006.

The beginning of the 21st century was a time of dramatic events in Holland. The country was shocked by two political murders.

First, in 2002, a Dutch activist shot an anti-immigration politician Pim Fortuyn.

Two years later, a film director known for his loud mouth was killed Theo van Gogh, who had recently made a short film about the status of Muslim women. Van Gogh was murdered by a Muslim of Moroccan background.

Geert Wilders began to profile as Holland’s most vocal critic of Islam and opponent of immigration.

Geert Wilders was photographed in the Dutch Parliament in The Hague in October 2004, when he had gone his separate ways politically.

“The ultimate goal of Islamic ideology is to destroy what is dearest to us, our freedom,” Wilders said in 2008, for example.

At the latest that year, Wilders came to international attention when he released a short film called Fitna, which caused a stir, equating Islam with Nazism and Communism.

Since Among other things, Wilders has called Moroccan immigrants “filth” or “trash”. He has been prosecuted repeatedly for hate speech, but the charges have met with failure.

Wilders’ key demands have included banning mosques and banning the Koran.

Shocking statements and antics have been part of Wilders’ arsenal throughout the years. In addition to Islam and Muslim immigrants, typical targets are the European Union and climate activists. Wilders would like Holland out of the EU.

Wilders has lived surrounded by strict security measures for a long time. He started receiving death threats in the early 2000s.

Freedom Party has been a medium-sized factor in the fragmented Dutch party field and almost always in the opposition. The exception was the beginning of the 2010s, when the Freedom Party was the support party of the right-wing minority government for a couple of years.

The leaders of the far-right in Europe rejoiced over Wilders’ election victory.

We are certainly satisfied in the Moscow Kremlin as well.

British newspaper of The Guardian According to Wilders, he has been sympathetic Vladimir Putin to Russia, and in the election debates Wilders announced that he does not support the continuation of armed support for Ukraine.

From the point of view of Ukraine, the Dutch election result is a significant setback. Until now, the Netherlands has been one of the staunch supporters of Ukraine’s defense struggle.

