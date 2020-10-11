Holland could not overcome the wall of Sehic, who was intractable in the last minutes before the Dutch harassment. Frenkie and Luuk de Jong tested it from within the area but the goalkeeper thwarted every rival chance.

From the first minute the Netherlands dominated the game, both in possession and on occasions. Only a counterattack led by Dzeko, which unloaded Pjanic to shoot from the edge, was able to bring danger to Cillessen’s goal. The Barcelona midfielder hit the ball without much conviction and the Valencia goalkeeper took the ball out without too much effort.

Bajevic turned to Kolasinac and Dzeko in the second half to keep the result and try to catch a loose ball, but those of Frank de Boer controlled the arrivals of the premises at all times. Without De Ligt, still carrying shoulder problems, De Vrij and Van Dijk kept the goal clean.

Babel had the goal on his feet in injury time, volleying a loose ball into the center of the area. His shot went wide and the Netherlands will wait to get the three points against Italy next Wednesday without De Roon, sanctioned for accumulating yellow cards.