After a tumultuous spell at Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman didn’t sit well with the Blaugrana. The culé legend has 1 win (against Gibraltar) and 3 losses in his resume, after he returned as coach of the Dutch national team. Taking advantage of the golf tournament that bears his name, the Ronald Koeman Cup of the Fundación Sportium, […]

After a tumultuous spell at Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman didn’t sit well with the Blaugrana. The culé legend has 1 win (against Gibraltar) and 3 losses in his resume, after he returned as coach of the Dutch national team. Taking advantage of the golf tournament that bears his name, the Fundación Sportium’s Ronald Koeman Cup, the coach took stock of Barça’s current situation.

Speaking of Frenkie de Jong, Koeman wanted to reassure the Catalan fans: “Many clubs want to sign a player like Frenkie de Jong, but what I know from him is that he’s very happy here and doesn’t think of leaving.” Furthermore, the coach believes that Gundogan is “a great player even if I think that a club must be able to look to the future, that there are young people and the structure of the club must be designed for the future”. See also Lady Tonali, mirror selfie in lingerie, first goal with … Newcastle!

A recurring theme in Koeman’s latest statements, the Dutchman once again highlighted his bad relationship with Joan Laporta, president of the Culé club: “I know that if things don’t go well, the coach is always at risk and can be fired. I have no problem, it’s not the first time this has happened to me, but it’s the way to treat people that I didn’t like, Laporta wasn’t very honest with me and I’ll keep my thoughts and considerations on this.”

July 7th – 3pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Holland #coach #Koeman #forget #Laporta #treated #badly #honesty