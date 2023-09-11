In the qualifying matches for the next European Championships, important victories for the Oranje and the Balkans. Albania surprise: Poland beaten 2-0

Francesco Calvi

They win Denmark, Holland And SerbiaWhile Greece And Slovenia they go wild with goals (5-0 against Gibraltar4-0 with the San Marino). On the fourth evening of matches valid for the Euro2024 qualifiers, Dumfries found his fourth assist in two games and led the Netherlands to victory againstIreland. Hojberg and Jovetic score late and give 3 points Denmark (1-0 in Finland) And Montenegro (2-1 against Bulgaria), while the Serbia celebrate success in Lithuania (1-3). Good too Moldova And Kazakhstanwhich narrowly pass against Far Oer And northern Irelandas well as theAlbania who scored two goals Poland by Szczesny.

group b — There France with full points, then Holland And Greece, second on equal points (9). Koeman and Poyet's national teams win respectively Ireland (2-1) e Gibraltar (4-0). Inter Dumfries started in Dublin, while Reijnders and Koopmeiners took to the pitch during the second half. The Netherlands initially fell behind due to a penalty by Idah, awarded due to a handball by Van Dijk. Gakpo (also from the spot) and Weghorst turned the match around, scoring with a volley after a tackle from the usual Dumfries (fourth assist in the last two outings). Greece, on the other hand, easily prevailed over Gibraltar and scored two goals in each half: Pelkas, Mavropanos (two goals, both headers) and Masouras scored.

Group B Squad Points Games played France 15 5 Holland 9 4 Greece 9 5 Ireland 3 5 Gibraltar 0 5

group g — They are no longer the kids who blossomed at Fiorentina, yet – especially with the national team – they still continue to play protagonists. Savic and Jovetic lead the way Montenegro against the Bulgaria: the Atletico Madrid defender scores the 1-0 in the 46th minute (second consecutive goal, after Thursday's against Lithuania), the attacker scores the final 2-1 in the 97th minute. In the middle, in the second half, there was an excellent reaction from Bulgaria, who benefited from the entry into the field of the expert Delev. The 33-year-old won a penalty (saved by Mijatovic from Despodov), then took part in the momentary 1-1 draw with a curling shot, returned on goal by Borukov. In the final, however, Montenegro took the lead again, thanks to a gore from the usual Jovetic, which earned them third place in the standings. In the other match of the group, the Serbia (first with 10 points, the same asHungary leaders and two more than Montenegro) wins 3-1 in Lithuania thanks to a wild Mitrovic. Just 9 days ago, the center forward had scored a hat-trick with Al Hilal. This evening, starting in place of Vlahovic, he granted himself an encore. Three first touches (two headers), all inside the small area: after 43 minutes Lithuania is already 3-0 down and Paulauskas' goal in the 45th minute is not enough to start the comeback.

Group G Squad Points Games played Hungary 10 4 Serbia 10 5 Montenegro 8 5 Bulgaria 2 5 Lithuania 2 5 See also Qatar 2022: new scandal shakes the organization of the World Cup

group h — The Kazakhstan can continue to dream: with an average of two points per game (12 in 6 matches), the national team coached by Adiev remains in full swing for qualification. Kazakhs won 1-0 againstNorthern Ireland: the decisive shot goes to the 21-year-old Samordov, who scores with a shot from distance. In the same group, the Denmark takes the lead thanks to the 1-0 win against Finland, which Eriksen returns to challenge for the first time after the 2021 match, during which he suffered cardiac arrest. After a first half devoid of any great ideas, Schmeichel and his teammates (who started Roma's Kristensen and Neapolitan Lindstrom) stepped up to the plate in the second half. Finnish goalkeeper Hradecky denies the goal from a free kick to Eriksen, Hojlund takes Lindstrom's place and helps his teammates raise their center of gravity. The match broke the deadlock five minutes from the end, when Hojbjerg hit the bottom corner with a great shot from distance. The match ends 1-0, with Finland now -1 behind Denmark and the Sloveniafresh from 5-0 against San Marino. Everything was easy for Oblak and his teammates, who after a quarter of an hour were already two goals ahead thanks to the touches in front of the net by Vipotnik and Mlakar. The hat trick came in the second half with a nice shot from the edge of the area by Udinese midfielder Lovric, followed by goals from Karnicnik and Cerin.

Group H Squad Points Games played Slovenia 13 6 Denmark 13 6 Finland 12 6 Kazakhstan 12 6 northern Ireland 3 6 San Marino 0 6

group e — There Poland loses againstAlbania, which takes first place thanks to the exploits of its attackers. The challenge within the challenge is the one between the protagonists of Serie A: Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Asllani, Ramadani and Bajrami face Zielinski, Bereszynski and Szczesny in Tirana. In the 37th minute the Juventus goalkeeper conceded a Eurogoal from Jasir Asani, who started wide on the left, swerved towards the area and from a tight angle invented a left-footed shot worthy of the best Robben. In the second half, Daku, who took over in the 62nd minute, took less than a minute to close out the match, piercing Szczesny after great control in the penalty area. Asllani and his teammates are now first in the standings with 10 points, +2 from Czech Republic and from Moldovawhich overtakes Poland thanks to the 1-0 success at home to Far Oer. Captain Rata’s goal in the 53rd minute was decisive, as he put the ball into the net with ease after a good personal move by Nicolaescu.

Group E Squad Points Games played Albania 10 5 Czech Republic 8 4 Moldova 8 5 Poland 6 5 Faroe Islands 1 5