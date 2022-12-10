Holland-Argentina storm: the provocative exultation of Messi and his companions

At the end of the match between the Netherlands and Argentina, with the victory of Messi and his companions on penalties, the storm broke out. At the center of the controversy is the exultation of the Argentines. A few moments after Lautaro Martinez’s decisive penalty was scored, the Albiceleste players exploded with joy but some of them dedicated a few seconds to the orange “rivals” shouting at them and not exactly sporting gestures.

But why was there this anti-sporting reaction? The already latent tension between the two teams from the second half of the second half had already exploded during the match and after the Orange draw in full recovery. Then at the time of the penalty kicks the bad gesture that would have been due to the provocations suffered during the match and a few moments before. According to the Argentines, the victims of the Dutch provocations would have been in particular Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel and Enzo Fernandez, the latter protagonist of the only Argentine error from the penalty spot.

According to what has been reconstructed, four Dutch players, in particular, approached the Inter forward, addressing him with unkind gestures and words to try to induce him to make a mistake. Here then is that after Toro’s penalty-liberating revenge was consumed by Nicolas Otamendi (and not only), who even before embracing his teammates made a mocking gesture towards his opponents. The Benfica defender then explained everything at the end of the match: “I celebrated in the face of the Dutch because one of them came to provoke our players at every penalty.” Otamendi then echoed Messi contesting the direction of referee Lahoz before extolling the merits of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez: “There was a foul on Paredes before the free kick which made it 2-2. Then in extra time we tried to win, we didn’t succeed, but luckily we have Dibu. We won thanks to him.”