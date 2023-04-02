Holland | Amsterdam’s red lights go off even earlier: Sex workers oppose the change and the planned move away from the center

According to many sex workers, closing in the middle of the night is safer than only in the morning.

of Amsterdam starting this weekend, sex workers must close their doors to customers at 3 o’clock at night. Previously, the last allowed closing time was only 6 o’clock.

In a demonstration on Thursday, prostitutes protested both the early closing time and the city’s plans to move them to work from the famous red light district to a special center outside the inner city. The news channel CNN and the news agency AFP report on the matter, among others.

Authorities justify the earlier closing time by reducing nightly disruptive behavior.

On the same basis, Amsterdam has previously, among other things, banned the smoking of cannabis in certain areas. The city is also starting an advertising campaign aimed specifically at young British men, which warns of the dangers of irresponsible alcohol and drug use.

“Do something about the drug dealers. Do something about those who behave disrespectfully,” one prostitute read in a joint statement, according to AFP.

“If you travel home at three in the morning, especially if everything is closed, the sex worker is more vulnerable”, as Purple the performing prostitute told CNN. He pointed out that from six in the morning there are significantly more people and public transport on the streets.

“We usually receive our income in cash. So we might walk down the street with a lot of cash with us. If there aren’t many people on the streets, it increases the chances of harming us.”

