Holland | Amsterdam released plans to relocate sex workers

The city administration of Amsterdam wants to calm down the red light districts and move the sex workers to the southern edge of the city.

of Amsterdam the city management said on Monday that a suitable new area for the city's sex workers has been found on the southern edge of the city.

The plan is based on the city already longer term wish to soothe famous red light districts located in the center.

The plan is to build a new “erotic center” with a hundred rooms for sex workers, reports news agency AFP.

According to the city management, the most suitable area for sex workers is located on Europaboulevard next to the business center. It is about four kilometers as the crow flies from the current red light districts.

A plan opposed by those locals who do not want to live near the center. The sex workers who feel that they have been made scapegoats for the problems of the downtown area are also upset.

Tens of thousands of people have signed petitions opposing the move and calling instead for better crowd control and greater police enforcement.

The plan is to be presented to the city council next year. The center should open in seven years.

Amsterdam has long been trying to reduce the number of tourists traveling to the city for drugs, alcohol and sex.

Amsterdam is visited by around 18 million tourists a year. Some come to the city precisely because of its liberal atmosphere.

Many of the city's residents are disturbed by, among other things, the swindling of tourists and the drug trade.

Last spring, Amsterdam targeted advertising videos at British men aged 18-35 to keep them out, or at least avoid the mix-up.