Holland | Amsterdam has not succeeded in keeping the spinning tourists away

Advertising videos aimed at young British men have not produced results. Amsterdam plans to continue efforts to reduce its attraction.

of Amsterdam the city’s advertising campaign to reduce British party tourists has not produced the desired results, says an English-language newspaper published in Holland NL Times.

Mayor Femke Halsema and another local politician Sofyan Mbarki will report the results of the campaign to the city council on Tuesday.

“The campaign has partially shaped the image [Amsterdamista]but it has not yet weakened the city’s appeal in the eyes of British party tourists,” Halsema and Mbarki wrote in their report, according to the NL Times.

Amsterdam is the largest city in the Netherlands and one of Europe’s leading tourist magnets.

The city has a liberal reputation, which is due to cannabis cafes and visible prostitution.

The result has been unwanted mild phenomena. A lot of young party tourists come to Amsterdam, and the partying in the city center, especially in the so-called red light districts, often gets crazy.

Last spring, Amsterdam took extraordinary measures: it began targeting advertising videos at British men aged 18 to 35 to keep them out, or at least avoid the mix.

Between April and June, these stay-at-home videos had 3.3 million views, according to NL Times.

Is rare, that the tourist destination is campaigning to keep tourists away. However, the results for Amsterdam’s spinning tourists are poor so far.

Enhanced information about the rules of order does not seem to have helped either.

“Many of them [bileturisteista] are not aware that you are not allowed to smoke cannabis or drink alcohol on the streets, … that sleeping in a car is prohibited and that urinating in public places is prohibited,” Halsema and Mbarki reported on the news website DutchNews by.

“Party tourists still consider Amsterdam a place where you can do anything.”

Amsterdam plans to continue campaigning. In 2024, advertising videos will start to be distributed in the Netherlands and other EU countries.