Sergiño Dest will be a FC Barcelona player in the next few hours. The 19-year-old landed last night in Barcelona and could pass the medical examination today. This is reported by the popular Dutch newspaper By Telegraaf, indicating that the plan of the Barça is to present his flamente signing on Friday.

Dest will sign a five season contract and in principle Barça will pay 20 million fixed plus five in variables for his transfer, thus obtaining a profit with respect to the sale of Nélson Semedo (30 + 10). Barça manages to beat Bayern with this transfer after the German team already showed interest in the right-back a few months ago. According to the Dutch diairo, Bayern’s first offer was insufficient and the Germans only put all the meat on the grill when Barça made their offer. His intention was to “steal” the signing at the last minute, but it was too late, says De Telegraaf.

At 19, the American is one of the last pearls to emerge from the prolific Ajax quarry. In only one year in the first team It has achieved international recognition and was sought after by the greats of Europe. In their 36 games got two goals and six assists showing that he is a winger who likes to lavish himself on attack. With the departure of Semedo, Sergiño Dest will be the only natural right back of the squad from Barça, so at first it is expected that he will have many minutes from his arrival.