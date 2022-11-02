Holland | Activists who attacked Vermeer’s world-famous painting were sentenced to prison

The Dutch court sentenced the climate activists to two months in prison, one month of which is suspended.

Two a climate activist has been sentenced to prison in the Netherlands for the art museum attack that took place on Thursday, October 27, which targeted Johannes Vermeer world famous A girl with a turban – to the painting. The work on display at the Mauritshuis art museum in The Hague is also known as The girl and the pearl earring.

The matter is reported, among other things, by Dutch newspapers De Telegraaf and NRC.

Under attack one Just Stop Oil activist glued his head to a Vermeer painting. The other, on the other hand, glued his hand to the wall panel next to the painting and poured crushed tomatoes over his partner. A third person captured the impact on video.

The painting was not damaged in the impact, as it is protected by glass. However, according to the Mauritshuis art museum, the painting’s protective glass and wall paneling had to be renewed. The museum says that about 2,000 euros worth of damage resulted from the activities of the activists.

Dutch On Wednesday, the court sentenced two of those involved in the attack to two months in prison, one month of which is suspended.

The sentence concerns the activist who glued his head to the glass and the person who filmed the act. The trial of the third activist will be held later.

The activist who glued his head to the glass confessed his act. On the other hand, the photographer of the impact claimed that he did not know in advance what was going to happen. According to the photographer, he is not an activist but a photojournalist.