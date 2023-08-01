Holland | A cargo ship that was adrift at sea was towed to a temporary location without any problems

By moving the ship, an attempt is made to prevent an environmental disaster. The impact of pollution on the ecologically sensitive archipelago is still a cause for concern.

The cargo ship that caught fire off Holland last week has been towed to a temporary location, the authorities said on Monday. The transfer is an attempt to prevent an environmental disaster.

The Fremantle Highway freighter’s 66-kilometre tow journey went without a hitch, said Dutch water conservation agency Rijkswaterstaat.

A fire broke out on the ship on Tuesday last week, which is suspected to have started from an electric car in the cargo. The fire has already died down. One member of the ship’s crew died and twenty were rescued from the burning ship.

The ship is 16 kilometers north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland. The effect of pollution on the ecologically sensitive archipelago is still a cause for concern.

An oil spill response vessel is nearby. Authorities hope to be able to examine the cargo ship soon.

According to the Japanese company K Line, which rented the ship, there are almost 3,800 cars on board, of which about 500 are electric cars.