Holland | A 41-year-old man is the biological father of at least 550 children – the court denied him sperm donation

In the Netherlands, ethical guidelines are followed, according to which the number of children of the donor is limited to a maximum of 25 children.

Dutch court has ordered a 41-year-old man to be banned from donating sperm, reports news agency AFP.

The man is suspected of being the father of at least 550 children who originated from his gametes.

In the Dutch media, the man is invited Jonathan Mto. He was sued by a foundation protecting the rights of gamete donors and the mother of one of the children born from his sperm.

in Holland there is a rule in force according to which the number of children of a child sperm donor is limited to a maximum of 25 children. A maximum of 12 families can have children from one donor. However, according to the judges, an estimated 550-600 children have been born with the help of Jonathan M’s sperm since he started donating sperm in 2007.

Court prohibits “defendant from releasing semen to new prospective parents,” judge Thera Hesselink said, according to AFP, on Friday.

The judgment entered into force immediately.