Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Holland | A 41-year-old man is the biological father of at least 550 children – the court denied him sperm donation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Holland | A 41-year-old man is the biological father of at least 550 children – the court denied him sperm donation

In the Netherlands, ethical guidelines are followed, according to which the number of children of the donor is limited to a maximum of 25 children.

28.4. 21:29

Dutch court has ordered a 41-year-old man to be banned from donating sperm, reports news agency AFP.

The man is suspected of being the father of at least 550 children who originated from his gametes.

In the Dutch media, the man is invited Jonathan Mto. He was sued by a foundation protecting the rights of gamete donors and the mother of one of the children born from his sperm.

in Holland there is a rule in force according to which the number of children of a child sperm donor is limited to a maximum of 25 children. A maximum of 12 families can have children from one donor. However, according to the judges, an estimated 550-600 children have been born with the help of Jonathan M’s sperm since he started donating sperm in 2007.

See also  Tennis | Harri Heliövaara and Lloyd Glasspool lost their innings right at the start of the match - Defeat at Wimbledon General

Court prohibits “defendant from releasing semen to new prospective parents,” judge Thera Hesselink said, according to AFP, on Friday.

The judgment entered into force immediately.

#Holland #41yearold #man #biological #father #children #court #denied #sperm #donation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Gotham Knights: Update 5.0 available, with free DLC The Kelvin Incident

Gotham Knights: Update 5.0 available, with free DLC The Kelvin Incident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result