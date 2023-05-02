In an unprecedented find, a collection of 230 classic cars has been found in a church and barn in the Netherlands. It is the collection that Ad Palmen has silently accumulated over 40 years. From the mid-1960s, Palmen worked as a car dealer. He started the collection by buying a yellow Lancia B20. A treasure whose existence was unknown, kept by the collector only for himself. Now due to an irreversible disease, the executors have discovered her. It is considered one of the best preserved car collections in Europe, with rare models, including Alfa Romeo , Maserati and Ferrari, as well as German (BMW , Mercedes-Benz and NSU) and British brands such as Jaguar , Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce they are also present alongside American cars such as Chevrolet, Cadillac and Ford. Standing out in the collection are an Alfa Romeo 2600 SZ, a Mercedes-Benz 300S Roadster and a Lancia Aurelia Spider. According to Classic Cars Acutions, the condition of the cars has “withstood the test of time very well”. All of the cars are currently being placed in a warehouse in Dordrecht and will be open to the public for three separate days at the end of May. The auction will be in an online sale starting May 19 through June 7.



