Monday 16 January 2023 will go down in Italian history as the last day of the thirty-year absence of the mafia boss Matthew Messina Moneyarrested by the ROS carabinieri at the clinic ‘The Magdalene’ of Palermo, where he was for a chemotherapy session. Thus ends the long search for one of the most dangerous men linked to Cosa Nostra, on whom an arrest warrant had been pending since 1993 – also recognized by theEuropol – for mafia association, murder, massacre, devastation, possession and port of explosive material, theft and other minor crimes. Yet, in the 2021“Messina Denaro” was already arrested in Holland on the eve of the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled in Zandvoort. Too bad the subject in question was not the maxi-wanted.

Over the course of an evening at The Hagueand more precisely at the restaurant Het Pleidooi, the Dutch special forces enter the room armed to surround three people, taking one of them to the maximum security prison of Vught. The same local media communicate the news of the military operation, with news confirming the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. Already in the following hours, however, the first doubts begin. With the arrival of the defense attorney of the person under arrest, we quickly realize that the man in question has a strong resemblance with the Mafia fugitive, but it’s not him in any way. Instead, it is a Formula 1 enthusiast, Mark L., originally from Liverpool but residing in Spain, who had traveled to Holland with his son to attend the GP on the Zandvoort track. After the immediate release order issued by the public prosecutor, the satisfaction of the mission accomplished turned into disappointment due to a sensational exchange of person. At that point, the investigations restarted in Italy and in the rest of the world, until the morning of January 16, 2023.