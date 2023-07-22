If you’re looking for the perfect destination to enjoy with your whole family, he Aquarium of the Port of Veracruz will give you a unique experience surrounded by fish, sharks, turtles and even majestic manatees.

So get ready for some unforgettable summer vacation immersing yourself in the fascinating marine life, here we tell you what is the cost and schedule of this aquarium near the sea

The Aquarium of the Port of Veracruz offers a unique experience where you can meet thousands of specimens in 10 exhibitions spectacular that will captivate your senses and make your visit an unforgettable experience.

From penguins of the humboldt species, which receive their name from the marine current that runs along the coasts of Chile and Peru, until sharks Large size, manatees and colorful fish, there is something for all lovers of marine life in this aquarium.

Notable exhibits include the penguina space specially designed for these charismatic penguins, and the Kiosk Oceans Todaywhich promotes scientific dissemination and environmental education through innovative touch screens in different languages.

You will be able to appreciate a great variety of fish (Aquarium of the Port of Veracruz)

The Aquarium also has the Kiosk Gulf of Mexico, a collaboration featuring priority themes from the US Governors Action Plan, and the spring, where you can admire the impressive Caribbean manatees that have been successfully rehabilitated.

And what about the jellyfish and corals? In this exhibit, you will be amazed by the striking, translucent colors of these species, along with an impressive variety of corals that make up the world’s great barrier reefs.

It is the ideal place to enjoy with the whole family (Aquarium del Puerto de Veracruz)

Do you dare to face the shark? Here you can admire three different species of sharks, the largest predators in the ocean, including the iconic tiger shark, with the international record for longevity under human care.

In the aquarium you will also find the Reef Fishbowl will surprise you with its 360° view, where you can “submerge” and observe more than 20 marine species, while the exhibition of Sweet water will immerse you in a cavern to meet unique species of rivers and lakes, including the curious otter or water dog.

Admire the Manatiario (Aquarium of the Port of Veracruz)

Lastly, the Jungle of Los Tuxtlas It will take you to an ecological area that recreates the jungle ecosystem of the southern region of Veracruz, where you can admire birds such as the Royal Toucan and the Blue Macaw, along with the imposing Boa constrictor.

What are the hours and cost of the Aquarium of the Port of Veracruz?

The Aquarium of port of Veracruz It is open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, as well as holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission prices are $170 for adults; $110 for children from 2 to 11 years old and for INAPAM.

In addition, parking is available from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. at a cost of $20 per hour or fraction thereof.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Booking.com? Look in THIS LINK with your best offers