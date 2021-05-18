While the supermarkets are closed over Whitsun, the bakeries have different opening times depending on the federal state. All federal states with the times over Pentecost at a glance.

Cologne – With Pentecost another long weekend is just around the corner. Sleep in and finally time for a big, relaxed breakfast – when the bakery is open. While the supermarkets are closed on Pentecost over the holidays, the opening times of the bakeries vary on Whit Sunday and Whit Monday.

According to the old federal shop closing law, the second day is always closed on such days. However, after the federal law was passed to the federal states, the federal states partially reversed the regulation. “Other states have retained the original regulation, in Bavaria the federal law continues to apply as state law,” explains Anne-Kathrin Seidel from the Central Association of the German Bakers’ Trade. In Bavaria, bakeries are allowed to open on Whit Sunday, but remain closed on Whit Monday. In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, bakeries are allowed to open on Whitsunday – but longer. 24RHEIN* reports when bakeries are open on Whitsun and which opening times apply in the individual federal states*.* 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA