Mexico City / 24.06.2021 10:14:48

Save the dates! The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) published the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, which includes 200 days of class for all schools of basic education, public and private; however, it also shows what days there will be vacations, bridges and meetings of the School Technical Council.

According to the calendar, classes will start on August 30 and will conclude on July 28. In order for you to prepare your vacation plans, we tell you which days you should not attend school.

Holidays

From August 1 to 29: summer vacation prior to the start of the new school year.

From December 20 to 31: winter holidays.

From April 11 to 22: Easter holidays.

Holidays or bridges

16 of September

November 1, 2 and 15.

January 6th.

February 7th.

March 21st.

May 5th.

Suspension by School Technical Council

October 29th

November 26

December 28th.

February 25.

March 25th.

April 29.

may 27th.

June 24.

Likewise, on November 12, March 18, June 17 and July 29, the administrative discharge will be carried out, which sometimes also causes the suspension of classes, while lhe summer vacation 2022 will begin on July 30.





