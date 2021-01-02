A new year begins and in 2021 the holiday calendar is expected to return to normal, since in 2020 it was altered and interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We tell you what are the holidays and bridges that will be in 2021 in Venezuela.

We remember that a holiday is a public holiday in which workers, both in the public and private sectors, can leave their work activity. If in the event that a person has to work yes or yes on these dates, they will compulsorily receive the remuneration if they work more than 4 hours, the full day will be paid and another compensatory day will be given to rest. If you work less than 4 hours, you will pay half a day’s salary and compensatory rest.

Holidays in Venezuela year 2021

January

Friday, January 1: New Years

February

Monday, February 15: Carnival

Tuesday February 16: Carnival

March

There are no holidays.

April

Thursday, April 1: Holy Thursday

Friday April 2: Good Friday

Monday, April 19: Declaration of Independence

May

Saturday May 1: Labor Day

June

Thursday June 24: Battle of Carabobo

July

Monday, July 5: Independence Day

Thursday, July 24: Simón Bolívar Day

August

There are no holidays.

September

There are no holidays.

October

Tuesday, October 12: Indigenous Resistance Day

November

There are no holidays.

December

Friday, December 24: Christmas Eve

Saturday, December 25: Christmas

Friday, December 31: New Year’s Eve Party