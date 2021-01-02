A new year begins and in 2021 the holiday calendar is expected to return to normal, since in 2020 it was altered and interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We tell you what are the holidays and bridges that will be in 2021 in Venezuela.
We remember that a holiday is a public holiday in which workers, both in the public and private sectors, can leave their work activity. If in the event that a person has to work yes or yes on these dates, they will compulsorily receive the remuneration if they work more than 4 hours, the full day will be paid and another compensatory day will be given to rest. If you work less than 4 hours, you will pay half a day’s salary and compensatory rest.
Holidays in Venezuela year 2021
January
Friday, January 1: New Years
February
Monday, February 15: Carnival
Tuesday February 16: Carnival
March
There are no holidays.
April
Thursday, April 1: Holy Thursday
Friday April 2: Good Friday
Monday, April 19: Declaration of Independence
May
Saturday May 1: Labor Day
June
Thursday June 24: Battle of Carabobo
July
Monday, July 5: Independence Day
Thursday, July 24: Simón Bolívar Day
August
There are no holidays.
September
There are no holidays.
October
Tuesday, October 12: Indigenous Resistance Day
November
There are no holidays.
December
Friday, December 24: Christmas Eve
Saturday, December 25: Christmas
Friday, December 31: New Year’s Eve Party
