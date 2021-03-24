The last time the May holidays in Turkey were held by Russian tourists in 2019. In the 2021 season, holidays on the same conditions will cost them almost 50% more due to the scarce choice of countries due to the pandemic and the growth of the exchange rate against the ruble, Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the Pink Elephant travel agency network, told Izvestia.

“In Antalya, for example, the average check is now 50 thousand rubles per person. Many factors converged here. Turkey is one of the few open countries. People cannot go to Europe. And in Russia you won’t be able to swim for the May holidays. As a result, the Turkish hoteliers, unfortunately, raised their prices. Compared to 2019, two-three-star hotels have risen in price by 20%, and luxury “fives” – up to 50%, “said Alexander Mkrtchyan.

In foreign currency, according to him, the check for the May holidays increased by 5-7%.

“Tourists now still think that they can buy a ticket to Antalya for two for 50 thousand rubles, as it was in 2019. But now this is the price for one person’s vacation. Good hotels start at a price of 80,000 for two, ”the expert said.

Only those who bought early booking promotions had a chance to save, he added. The trips cost them 40% less.

At the same time, air tickets to Turkey have not increased in price compared to last year. According to the service for the search for air tickets Aviasales, the average check for departures on the May holidays was 22.3 thousand rubles per ticket in both directions. This is 1% lower than in 2019.

