D.ou are looking for the nature experience, the idyll between trees. Others tend to be drawn to where something is going on. The Main-Kinzig-Kreis with its small towns, the Spessartwald and the Kinzigtal can meet the different needs of those looking for relaxation from the metropolitan area. Everyone can find what they’re looking for here. The Spessart Tourismus und Marketing Gesellschaft, which was founded by the Main-Kinzig district with the support of the local Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been taking care of tourist diversity for four years. During this time, a lot has been achieved and some things have been brought together that previously existed largely incoherently.

This was also reflected in the steadily increasing number of tourists. But for a “destination”, as it is called today, tourism means more than the number of visitors. It alone is no guarantee of the quality and, what is becoming more and more important today, the long-term environmental compatibility of the offer. Therefore, a scientific look at the organization, the quality and the quantity should accompany the development of tourism in the Main-Kinzig-Kreis over the next three years.

The initiator and financier of the “NaTourHuKi” pilot project is the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Behind the abbreviation is the development of a sustainable tourism concept for the area between Hanau in the west and Steinau in the east of the Main-Kinzig district, along the axis of the Kinzig valley. The federal program is called “Stadt-Land-Plus”. It supports projects and initiatives that deal with the interrelationships between cities, urban areas and rural areas. Ten were selected from a pool of 50 applicants. After a preparation period of one and a half years, the news came this February that the Main-Kinzig district would also be awarded the contract by the ministry.

Developing potentials and perspectives for day tourism

According to Bernhard Mosbacher, Managing Director of Spessart Marketing, primarily the personnel costs for the additional employees are financed initially for three years with the option of an extension by two years. Six network partners are involved in the project, three scientific and three practically oriented institutions. Of all the projects funded, only the one in the Main-Kinzig district deals with the future of tourism. The TU Darmstadt is responsible for coordinating the network partners. Together with the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences, the topics of landscape planning, nature conservation, urban ecology, landscape architecture and urban planning are dealt with in the project, while the Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences examines aspects of tourism science.

The research bases and the possible implementation of projects are carried out by Spessart Marketing, the Environmental Center Hanau and the Regional Park Frankfurt Rhein Main GmbH. In particular, day tourism should be examined, which, according to Mosbacher, is gaining in importance especially in times of the Corona and is now outstripping overnight tourism. This trend will continue over the next few years. “Due to the population growth in the Rhine-Main area, the demand for regional recreational opportunities and other tourism offers in the region up to the Spessart will increase significantly in the next few years. The project wants to develop reliable forecasts, usable potential and possible perspectives for day tourism, ”said Mosbacher.

Guide the tourists sensibly

According to Christl Wittmann, project manager at Spessart Marketing, they are currently in the process of creating a comprehensive database for tourism development. The aim is to record the flow of visitors using sample counts and the number of tickets sold by tourist facilities. This is the prerequisite for guiding tourists sensibly. An important aspect is mobility. A magnet like the Alte Fasanerie wildlife park in Hanau, for example, attracts crowds, especially on weekends. People get lost in the large area of ​​the wildlife park, but outside the parking lots are overcrowded. According to Wittmann, a shuttle bus could bring relief here.

Project manager Christoph Siegl from the Regionalpark Ballungsraum Rhein Main GmbH expects perspectives for the expansion of the regional park route through the Kinzig valley to Steinau from the basic survey. There is also a multifaceted offer for day tourists in Hanau. The green ring designated by the urban environmental center leads through meadows and forests around the entire city. Gabriele Schaar-von Römer, head of the environmental center and project manager of “NaTourHuKi” for Hanau, sees an essential task in building a bridge on this route into the Main-Kinzig district. For them, sustainability also includes the integration of other cultures into day tourism.

According to Mosbacher, the realization of such sub-projects is not the main goal of the research project. An important concern of the network partners is finding solutions to conflicts between tourism and nature and landscape protection, the growing traffic load, the development of settlement areas as well as agriculture and forestry. Completing the data collection is an important milestone. According to him, this will be followed by an analysis of the numbers and conclusions before the network partners take concrete steps. The planned sustainable tourism strategy should also take into account economic aspects and show new tourism potential between Hanau and Steinau, but consideration must be given to the sensitive natural area.