Spring has arrived, the sun and the heat are the ideal pretext to think about a trip to the beach, the summer holidays are approaching Holy Week and a good place to have a good time is perhaps in a place with a lot of sand and where the waves of the sea refresh.

María Fernanda Guzmán knows it, she is used to visiting the different beaches of Jaliscobut there is one in particular that he enjoys a lot, that of cancunQuintana Roo, where the beautiful blonde from Guadalajara enjoyed her days off to pose in a flirtatious black one-piece swimsuit.

He shared this publication for his more than 378 thousand 30 followers in Instagramwhere his ‘followers’ were given a wad of eye with his physical attractiveness, which, the daughter of the legendary Daniel “The Naughty” Guzman flaunts.

Cancun is one of her favorite places Instagram mfgm2

At 27 years old, this beautiful woman knows what fame is, but although it seems not, she shares moments of her daily life in which she appears with her friends and loved ones, but thanks to her failed relationship with the singer Christian Nodalwho later ended his affair with Belindafurther increased his fame in the social media.

