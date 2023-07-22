Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Moritz Bletzinger

An Austrian is disappointed with her vacation in Italy: the sea looks different than in the catalogue. She goes to court.

Munich – Travel platforms offer tourists a variety of travel destinations. However, there can also be disappointments. These include, for example, excessive restaurant costs. But sometimes, neither the travel provider nor the hotel is to blame. A woman from Austria, who sued the tour operator after her vacation in Italy, had to find out that too. Her annoyance was that the sea didn’t look like it did in the prospectus.

Disappointed with the sea in Italy: holidaymakers are suing travel providers because of pictures in the travel catalogue

There are aspects of vacation that nobody can control. These include, in particular, the weather and natural disasters. Neither the one nor the other applied in this case. A vacationer in the Italian city of Grado was nonetheless upset that the sea didn’t look like the tour operator’s photos, like today.at reported. When the woman wanted to go swimming, she found that the sea had disappeared. She had to walk far out to reach the water.

Although the ebb and flow on the north coast of the Adriatic are not as strong as, for example, on the North Sea, the tides are still noticeable. However, the provider had not shown the low tide, which obviously annoyed the holidaymaker very much. After the vacation, the woman sued the provider. The lawsuit was unsuccessful because there was no deficiency relevant to travel law.

Italy tourist complains about the ebb and flow and fails – complaints are often dismissed

It is known that the ebb and flow in Grado is strong, so deviations in the water level on photos are to be expected, according to lawyer Eike Lindinger today.at explained. The lawyer, who has represented travel suppliers for decades, has faced some strange lawsuits. If the trip doesn’t go as holidaymakers imagine, then they try to sue for high payments, according to the lawyer. But most people don’t get much in such cases: “Often it’s only five percent.”

The ADAC recommends holidaymakers to report defects to the tour guide. This means, for example, the travel agency or the travel provider. In addition, evidence of the defects, such as photos, should be secured and confirmed by the on-site staff. Vacationers should set a reasonable deadline for the defects to be rectified. Lindinger also advises vacationers to contact the travel provider immediately. “If you remain silent and only make claims after you return, it’s extremely difficult,” explained the lawyer.

In general, holidays in Italy are becoming more and more expensive, which has now even called the ministry into action. One hotel even asked travelers for more than 23,000 euros.

