Holidays in Greece, the shortage of doctors on the islands worries travellers. Here’s what’s happening

One of favorite destinations for summer holidays and the Greece and its splendid islands, each one different from the other, which attract thousands of travelers every year. But not all that glitters is gold, an investigation by Politico, in fact, alarms: there is a shortage worrying about doctors. According to what was reconstructed by the European newspaper, – reports Open – at least nine deaths considered “preventable” were registered this summer on the Greek islands due to a shortage of ambulances and healthcare personnel. Furthermore, many hospitals are forced to rely on mainland personnel following the lack of permanent general practitioners. While on the front of means of transportation, the situation is even worse. In many islands of the Cyclades he was born in Dodecanese in fact, there is hardly an ambulance available 24 hours a day.

