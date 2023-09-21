Home page World

Greece was hit by several environmental disasters this year. The country is fighting – also with the help of tourism. But it will soon cost more for travelers.

Athens – First record fires, then historic floods: Greece had to contend with the worst environmental disasters in the country’s history this year. The natural events claimed numerous lives, led to severe damage to houses and infrastructure and a collapse in annual agricultural production. Around a quarter of Greece’s gross domestic product comes from the tourism industry. A lack of travelers would be an economic catastrophe for the holiday destination. But too much tourism is also harmful. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is looking for a middle way out of the misery.

Greece increases bed tax – especially in luxury hotels: “In times of peace in war”

In view of the recent natural disasters, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sees his country “at war in times of peace”. The effects of climate change are clearly visible, the Prime Minister said on Saturday in Thessaloniki, according to AFP. “Within two weeks we experienced the worst forest fires and the worst floods in our history,” the Greek politician continued. The reconstruction of the affected areas and the fight against climate change are now his main priorities.

The head of government wants to set up a special fund for this and double it with an additional 300 million euros. The additional money will come, among other things, from an increase in overnight accommodation fees for tourists – “especially in very expensive hotels”. The so-called bed tax should increase by one to six euros per night, the portal quotes TravelDailyNews the head of government. Previously, the fee was between 0.5 and four euros – depending on the hotel’s star category.

Greece: Bed tax per night in 2024 1 to 2 stars: 1.5 Euro (instead of the previous 0.5 Euro)



3 stars: 3 Euro (instead of the previous 1.5 Euro)



4 stars: 7 Euro (instead of the previous 3 Euro)



5 Stars: 10 Euro (instead of the previous 4 Euro)

Tourism as a mainstay of the economy: Greece grants those affected a week of free vacation

Mitsotakis cited the imposition of VAT on short-term rentals for those who rent three properties or more as another measure to finance the costs of environmental disasters. The Prime Minister is aware of the importance of tourism for his country and shows gratitude: around 20,000 people had to be rescued from Rhodes in the largest evacuation operation in Greek history. The Greek wants the traveler affected by this Give Prime Minister Mitsotakis a week of free vacation next year.

The Greek government will offer a week’s free holiday in Rhodes next spring or autumn to those who had to cut short their holidays because of the fires.

This is how Greece wants to combat overtourism: climate change as an ally

Despite the environmental disasters, tourism in Greece is doing well – almost too well. The holiday destination expects to beat the visitor record from 2019 this year. At that time, 33 million vacationers came. There is already talk of overtourism. There is concern about this, the Prime Minister admitted loudly TravelDailyNews in a recent speech.

At the same time, Mitsotakis emphasized that the secret of tourism is, firstly, to measure the industry’s performance not by arrivals, but by the revenue that can be generated through higher-income tourism, and secondly, to extend the tourism season. The head of government believes that climate change could even be an ally. Because the higher temperatures would allow people to come to Greece in March, October and November.

Tourists on the Greek holiday island of Corfu in August 2023. © IMAGO / ANE Edition

Other countries are also struggling with overtourism and are sometimes taking drastic measures. Amsterdam, for example, is fed up with holidaymakers who only come to consume drugs and alcohol and has launched a campaign against party tourists.