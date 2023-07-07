To get you in the holiday mood, we’re going to talk about invisible French toll roads.

It’s that time again: the annual summer migration to the south of Europe is about to begin. Statistically speaking, there is a good chance that you can be found on the always fun Route du Soleil sometime in the coming weeks. Something has changed in France this year: there are now also ‘invisible’ toll roads. This phenomenon is not new, but it is in France. What exactly?

A toll road is usually impossible to miss, because you first have to go through such an annoying toll gate. However, France has introduced the so-called ‘péage en flux libre’ this year. These are toll roads without toll gates. So you can enjoy heating (provided there is no traffic jam). But beware: you are expected to pay. As we wrote last month, there are quite a few Dutch people who go wrong with this.

How can you recognize invisible toll roads?

It is therefore useful to know how to recognize an invisible toll road when you are in France. There aren’t that many yet, so that makes a difference. At the moment it only concerns the A79 between Montmarault and Digoin and the A4 at the Boulay exit. So you can simply check in advance whether you will pass by. In addition, signs indicate that there is ‘péage flux libre’. Of course that doesn’t mean much to you if you don’t speak French (and if you do, probably not), but with this one you know what it means.

How can you pay?

How does that work, paying without a toll gate? That can be done in different ways:

toll badge

The easiest way is with a toll badge. This is not a sticker, but a device that you have to stick behind your windshield. The toll costs are then automatically debited, whether at a toll gate or at an invisible toll road. If you are in transit: such a toll badge also works in Spain and Portugal. You pay €18 to €19 for such a toll badge (or you pay subscription costs), but then you don’t have to look at anything else.

Register your license plate

If you don’t feel like arranging things on the road, there is another option: registering your license plate via SESAME. Your license plate will then be recognized at the toll road and the payment will be processed automatically. Please note: this only works on the A79. This option will cost you €0.10 per week that you travel.

pay online

Another option is to pay online for the invisible toll roads. This can be done both before and after. In the latter case, you have 72 hours to pay after passing the toll road. You must have the right website. Pay for the A79 and pay for the A4 goes through different websites.

Pay at a machine

You can still pay the old-fashioned way. Then you have to find a suitable machine. These are placed at various parking places along the toll roads. Here you can also pay with coins, if your bank card no longer works.

What happens if I haven’t paid?

If you have completely missed the invisible toll road (it could just be that) or if you are late with payment, there will be consequences. Your car will not be confiscated and crushed, but you can expect a fine. This can range from €65 to €375. A holiday may cost something, but these are costs that you would rather avoid. So you have been warned about this.

Photo: The Range Rover + Airstream from @dutchneon

This article Holidays in France: what about those invisible toll roads? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

