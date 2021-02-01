February begins and the public of the summer season 2021 it is renewed in the tourist destinations of Argentina.

A first step to take into account when organizing to travel, be it by car, bus or plane, is that in times of a coronavirus pandemic you have to review the entry requirements to the destination chosen for the vacation.

Most provinces ask visitors to pre-process the Summer Certificate and some add as a requirement sworn statements, apps or provincial permits, and also reservation of tourist service, medical coverage (social work with national scope or travel insurance) and even a negative PCR test.

It is best to start at Summer web (argentina.gob.ar/verano), the official site that gathers and updates all the information about the summer season, detailing the requirements of each province. There you can also start the process to obtain the Summer Certificate.

Travel by car: do not forget the certificates to circulate. Photo: Shutterstock

Not all provinces require this Summer Certificate. In this group we must include Chaco, Corrientes, La Pampa, Santa Cruz, Formosa and the City of Buenos Aires.

But beware: although these provinces do not ask for the Certificate, they require other things. For example, La Pampa asks to complete its provincial permit at https://permisos.lapampa.gob.ar And it clarifies:

“If you are going to stay at least one night you have to manage a permit”. For those who plan to cross it in search of other destinations, the following: “If you go on vacation to another province you can go through La Pampa during 24 hours. They will ask you for the documentation that the destination province requests and certify the trip there “.

There are also provinces that not only request the Summer Certificate, but also add requirements. Río Negro also requires downloading the Circulation app in Río Negro (https://circulacionrn.rionegro.gov.ar/qec/index.php).

First steps to obtain the Summer Certificate. Capture

Summer Certificate: first step

“Have you got the Summer Certificate yet?”: It is the first thing that appears when the user enters the Verano website (www.argentina.gob.ar/verano).

Below, another question: “Do you know where you are going to go?”

A large map allows you to click on the province you want to travel to. With each click, the information related to the conditions of entry or additional questions that must be taken into account when traveling is displayed.

1. Personal data

As the objective is to process the permit to circulate and enter a place, you have to start the process by clicking on the green button “Get it out now”.

The first thing to indicate is whether or not the person has an Argentine DNI.

This is how the fields to complete to obtain the Summer Certificate look like. Capture

When “Yes” is selected, the following clarification appears first:

“These are the destinations that as of the date are enabled for tourism and adhered to the Summer Certificate. Your destination may take up to 48 hours to confirm the issuance of the certificate.”

And then the option to enter the destination you want to travel to (If a province that does not require a Certificate is entered, the system indicates it).

The province and locality are chosen. You can type the town or city directly, or enter the name of the province and the towns will be displayed so that the user can select the place.

Then you do have to start entering personal data: name and surname, ID, DNI processing number, date of birth, cell phone, email and address.

The first screen is similar to the one used to circulate during quarantine. Capture

At the end of this first screen, the user will be able to incorporate other members of his family group traveling together. You must select between “Over 13 who uses the CARE app” or “Under 13 years or older who does not use the Caring app”.

Family group in the Summer Certificate. Capture

2. Number of days, lodging and means of transport

On this second page, the data related to dates of stay in the chosen destination, the place of accommodation (be it hotel, rented house or the apartment of a relative) and the means of transport used (plane, bus, car, train) are requested .

Depending on the option chosen, more items are displayed to complete. Capture

Options include lodging reservation where it allows to load documentation that supports the declaration of the traveler.

If you declare to go in your own vehicle, you will have to complete with the car data. If the option chosen is bus, the option to attach the documentation of the reservation or ticket opens.

To complete the process, the application is sent. “When sending the application, the jurisdiction of the destination will evaluate the issuance of the certificate based on the health situation,” says a legend at the end. Now is the time to wait for it to “come back” approved.

Final screen and submission of the request. Capture

In the Ministry of Public Innovation they indicate that the approval takes between 24 and 48 hours and they recommend bringing the downloaded or printed certificate.