This new year 2021, the holiday calendar is expected to return to normal, since in 2020 it was altered and interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We tell you what are lHolidays and long weekends in 2021 in Ecuador.

We remember that a holiday is a public holiday in which workers, both in the public and private sectors, can leave their work activity. If, in the event that a person has to work yes or yes on these dates, they will necessarily receive the remuneration. “The work that will be executed on Saturday or Sunday must be paid 1014 with a hundred percent surcharge”, According to article 55, num. 4 of the Code, work on days off

Holidays in Ecuador year 2021

January

Friday, January 1: New Years

February

Monday, February 15: Carnival

Tuesday February 16: Carnival

March

No holidays

April

Friday April 2: Good Friday

May

Saturday May 1: Labor Day

Monday, May 24: Battle of Pichincha

June

There are no holidays.

July

There are no holidays.

August

Monday, August 9: First Cry for Independence

September

There are no holidays.

October

Saturday, October 9: Independence of Guayaquil

November

Tuesday, November 2: All Souls Day

Wednesday, November 3: Independence of Cuenca

December

Saturday, December 25: Christmas