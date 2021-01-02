This new year 2021, the holiday calendar is expected to return to normal, since in 2020 it was altered and interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. We tell you what are lHolidays and long weekends in 2021 in Ecuador.
We remember that a holiday is a public holiday in which workers, both in the public and private sectors, can leave their work activity. If, in the event that a person has to work yes or yes on these dates, they will necessarily receive the remuneration. “The work that will be executed on Saturday or Sunday must be paid 1014 with a hundred percent surcharge”, According to article 55, num. 4 of the Code, work on days off
Holidays in Ecuador year 2021
January
Friday, January 1: New Years
February
Monday, February 15: Carnival
Tuesday February 16: Carnival
March
No holidays
April
Friday April 2: Good Friday
May
Saturday May 1: Labor Day
Monday, May 24: Battle of Pichincha
June
There are no holidays.
July
There are no holidays.
August
Monday, August 9: First Cry for Independence
September
There are no holidays.
October
Saturday, October 9: Independence of Guayaquil
November
Tuesday, November 2: All Souls Day
Wednesday, November 3: Independence of Cuenca
December
Saturday, December 25: Christmas
