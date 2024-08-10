Immer wieder gefragt wird zum Beispiel, wie lange man an der Brücke warten muss, die Russland über die Meerenge von Kertsch zur Krim errichtet hat. Der Straßen- und Schienenstrang ist für die Urlauber der wichtigste Weg in die Ferien auf der Halbinsel. Zumal der zivile Flugverkehr aus russischen Städten in die Krim-Hauptstadt Simferopol mit dem Überfall auf die Ukraine vor bald zweieinhalb Jahren endete. Jetzt werden Fahrzeuge an der Krim-Brücke zum Beispiel auf Sprengstoff kontrolliert. Das soll neue Anschläge auf das im Oktober 2022 und im Juli 2023 schon zweimal beschädigte Bauwerk verhindern, das auch für den Nachschub für die Invasionstruppen in der Südukraine wichtig ist.

Derzeit fahren täglich Zigtausende Urlauber über die Brücke vom russischen Festland auf die Krim oder von dort zurück nach Russland. Wegen der Kontrollen müssen sie manchmal stundenlang warten, vor allem auf dem Hinweg und vor allem am Wochenende. Als im Chat „Krim-Brücke“ wieder einmal über eine kurzzeitige Sperrung aus Sicherheitsgründen geklagt wird, ruft Nutzerin Tatjana die „Genossen Urlauber“ auf, das „Jammern“ zu lassen: „Ihr wusstet genau, in was für eine Region ihr fahrt. Raketengefahr mehrmals am Tag. Raketenabschüsse! Brückenschließung! Habt Geduld, oder fahrt nicht hin!“, fordert sie und findet viel Zustimmung.

Nutzerin Aljona fragt, wie „die Lage“ aktuell an den Stränden der Dörfer Popowka und Mirnyj im Westen der Halbinsel sei, und ob es dort Quallen gäbe. Auf die zweite Frage gibt es keine Auskunft, auf die erste wird geantwortet, in Popowka sei es „laut“. Damit können bloße Manöver gemeint sein, aber auch dass man Beschuss und Flugabwehr hört. Für die Urlauber seien nur 200 Meter Strand im Dorf zugänglich, wird Aljona geschrieben, doch seien „alle unverletzt und gesund“.

Surfing fun in Sochi, shared by Russian state agency Tass Tass/Picture Alliance

Someone else wants to know whether it is possible to “bypass” the soldiers who are setting up the barriers in order to get to another bathing area a little further south. No, the military would not let you through, “and it is better not to take any risks,” is the answer. It is not safe to be near soldiers at the moment, someone in the chat says. This is shown by “the episode on the beach in Sevastopol.”

Debris on the beach

This refers to an incident on June 23. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, an American ATACMS missile fired by the Ukrainian armed forces was diverted from its course towards Sevastopol by air defenses. Four more missiles were shot down, but the warhead with cluster munitions from the fifth missile exploded “over the city.” Debris fell in several parts of Sevastopol, including on the beaches of Uchkuyevka and Lyubimovka. According to the occupiers, five people were killed, including three children. One child is said to have been the daughter of the deputy mayor of Magadan in Russia’s Far East. More than 150 other people were injured. Video clips show blood-stained people in swimwear fleeing across the sand. It looks as if the horrors of war are breaking into a perfect holiday world.

However, there are military facilities very close to the beaches, such as the site of an infantry engineering battalion of the Black Sea Fleet stationed in Sevastopol, which is also being used against Ukraine. The Belbek military airport is also close to the seaside idyll. Three Russian fighter planes and a fuel depot are said to have been destroyed there in mid-May in a Ukrainian ATACMS missile attack. The Ukrainian defenders are also said to have successfully used British Storm Shadow missiles against Black Sea Fleet targets in Sevastopol, for example against its headquarters in September 2023.

Despite all this, Crimea continues to be promoted in Russia as a wonderful holiday destination and children are sent to summer camps on the peninsula, just as they were in Soviet times. And despite all this, Crimea remains a place of longing. “All-Russian health resort, patriotic Riviera, medals on the breast of the earth – all of this is Crimea,” writes the mass-circulation newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in its online section “Holidays in Russia” and continues raving: “People have always come here because of the pleasant climate and advantageous geographical location, and fierce wars have been fought over the possession of the peninsula.

Crimean resorts are beautiful at any time of the year. A gentle, snowless winter, a warm sea without dangerous inhabitants, an abundance of fresh fruits even in the off-season, clean healing air and shockingly beautiful nature. All this makes Crimean resorts an ideal place for a vacation in 2024. Come with the whole family! “

The warnings from the Ukrainian authorities to stay away from possible military targets in the Russian-occupied areas are unlikely to reach most holidaymakers. At the end of May, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman was asked whether the Kremlin feared that tourists might stay away from Crimea and the largest Russian holiday area, the Krasnodar region on the Russian Black Sea coast with the metropolis of Sochi, due to attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Dmitry Peskov said that “we do not see such a danger” and that the flow of holidaymakers was “quite high all year round”. After the incident on June 23, Peskov stressed that no decision had been made to close beaches.

Yalta is marked green

Photos have now come from Sevastopol of beach bars protected against shrapnel with sandbags and of chalk inscriptions on blackboards in front of shops and cafes such as “In our facility you can take cover during an air raid”. It was only at the beginning of July that the “governor” of Sevastopol informed via Telegram that concrete shelters were now gradually being set up in the city and that a new warning system called “ballistics” had been introduced. There had been complaints about a lack of shelters and warnings. The beach at Uchkuyevka, where the civil protection service removed cluster munitions, has long since reopened with new shelters.

An unofficial map of Crimea and the Russian Black Sea coast is circulating in holiday chats with flags in three colours: red is marked for places like Sevastopol, where the air defences have been “working”, blue is marked for places like Yevpatoria on the west coast, where this is also the case, but where you can still “relax normally”. Green flags are marked for places that are “the safest in the opinion of travel agents and soldiers”. They are in the east and south of the peninsula. Green is marked for Yalta, for example, with its beautiful, albeit rocky beaches, where Anton Chekhov wrote his most famous plays and where the Livadia Palace stands, the summer residence of the last tsar, where Stalin negotiated Europe’s post-war order with Roosevelt and Churchill in 1945, which is supposed to be the ideal for Russia’s current ruler.

So far, Putin has been bothered by the Ukrainians and their western supporters. Russia’s Defense Ministry spoke of a “deliberate missile strike against peaceful residents of Sevastopol” and a “terrorist attack” for which Washington and Kiev were responsible. The new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov used the incident as an opportunity to demand in a telephone call with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin that Washington should stop supplying weapons to the Ukrainian army, otherwise there is a risk of “further escalation.”

There are no “beaches”, “tourist zones” or “other fictitious signs of ‘peaceful life’ in Crimea,” countered Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, on Telegram. “Crimea is undoubtedly a foreign territory occupied by Russia, where fighting is taking place and where a full-scale war is ongoing.” The peninsula is a “large military camp and depot with hundreds of direct military targets, which the Russians are cynically trying to mask and cover with their own citizens.”

They are contributing in large numbers: the rulers in Crimea count five to six million holidaymakers annually, and in 2019 and 2021 they even spoke of significantly more than seven million guests. Together with the Russian Black Sea coast and the Moscow area, the annexed peninsula is considered one of the regions with the largest hotel bed deficit. Prices in Crimea are now said to be “higher than in Turkey”. According to tourism associations, after the incident on June 23, only Sevastopol reported a temporary decline in holidaymakers, with people mainly moving to the southern coast of Crimea.

Relaxation under the sound of sirens?

But according to the information, this region attracts 60 percent of holidaymakers anyway, followed by the east of Crimea with up to a quarter; ten percent chose the west, and only five percent chose the Sevastopol region. There are also individual complaints about this in the tourist chats from people who decided to cancel their vacation after the incident, but did not get their advance payment refunded.

“Nobody knew that such a situation would arise in Sevastopol,” writes one user, who does not want to “risk her health” or “relax to the sound of sirens.” Overall, however, tourism companies are assessing the current season as positively as usual, explaining this by the fact that prices in hotels on the peninsula have only increased by an average of seven percent, while in the Krasnodar region they have increased by 20 percent.

Most tourists are not interested in the war, and if they are, then Ukraine and the West are to blame for the deaths and all the evil – the authorities can punish anything else. The “tragedy” on the beach at Uchkuyevka did not happen because soldiers were nearby, wrote user Irina in the second half of July in a short clip showing people bathing there and walking through the sand as if nothing had happened. “Thank God they are nearby,” she added of the soldiers, and then the water temperature, plus 26 degrees. “Don’t provoke the soldiers and don’t distract them,” demands another user. “They are protecting us here” and should not be forced to “distinguish naive tourists from saboteurs who pretend to be naive tourists.”

The hunt for Ukrainian “saboteurs” is one of the most important activities of the extensive security apparatus that the occupiers established immediately after the annexation. They were able to take on numerous Ukrainian defectors who simply changed their uniforms and enjoyed higher salaries. In Bakhchisarai, for example, the old capital of the Crimean Tatars, Russia’s secret service FSB moved into the building of its Ukrainian counterpart SBU, although the officers remained the same and now reported to Moscow instead of Kiev, as Ilmi Umerow told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in late summer 2014.

“Collaborators” and “traitors”

Umerov despised the “collaborators” and “traitors” without mincing his words. He was one of the most prominent representatives of the minority on the peninsula that was deported from Crimea in 1944 under Stalin and was only allowed to return towards the end of the Soviet Union, which is why the majority of them rejected the annexation and were brutally oppressed by Moscow. Along with numerous other Crimean Tatars, Umerov was also convicted, but was later released under Turkish mediation and was able to travel to Kiev via Ankara.

At the end of June, Nariman Jelyal, the last representative of the Crimean Tatar executive remaining in Crimea, was released from a Siberian prison as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, emaciated and scarred after more than two and a half years in prison. Now Jelyal is no longer in Crimea either. While the Russian rulers are locking up their opponents, they are simultaneously portraying the Crimean Tatar element as part of Crimea’s multi-ethnic and multi-cultural heritage.