Eligible families only have to bear around 10 percent of the holiday costs thanks to a program run by the Ministry for Family Affairs. (Iconic image) © Panthermedia/Imago

The Family Ministry wants to relieve families and covers most of the costs of a holiday. Find out here which families the offer applies to.

Kassel – Although the corona-pandemic has not yet been overcome, summer seems more carefree this year. Almost all the rules have been overturned and many families are taking advantage of the returning normality for their first vacation in two years. What most people don’t know is that a program run by the Ministry for Family Affairs covers up to 90 percent of the travel expenses.

The so-called The Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth (BMFSFJ) decided in 2021. It is intended to enable families to take a break and relax. “The corona pandemic has placed a heavy burden on many families. So that they can relax, the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs enables families to take inexpensive family holidays,” says the BMFSFJ on its website.

Inexpensive holidays for families: Around 90 institutions in Germany are taking part

The families only have to pay about ten percent of the usual costs for accommodation and meals. The holiday can last a maximum of one week – i.e. seven nights – and must be booked in accommodation that participates in the program. There are currently around 90 recreational facilities throughout Germany.

However, not all families can take advantage of the measure. It is intended exclusively for those families who have a low income or relatives with a disability. The BMFSFJ offers an online check to see if a family is eligible for the program. Among other things, the following data is requested:

main residence,

Number of people,

children in the household,

gross household income,

any related social benefits

The actual request is made by e-mail or the ministry’s hotline.

Holidays for the family: There are still places available outside of the holiday season

Due to the limited funds, however, those families who meet all the conditions for an inexpensive holiday do not automatically get a place in the program – there is no legal entitlement. “We ask for your understanding that the accommodations are now almost fully booked during the holiday periods. Outside of the holiday periods, there are still places available in some accommodations,” writes the BMFSFJ. So if you still want to get a seat, you have to be quick. The offer is valid up to and including December 31, 2022.

Thanks to the relaxed rules, holiday trips abroad are again largely possible without restrictions. Nevertheless, there are a few things to consider when traveling within Europe. (tt)