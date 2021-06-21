White areas, vaccines and a desire for normality: this is the perfect cocktail to go back on vacation. And one of the favorite destinations, especially for the ‘continental’, will be Sardinia. Traveling is a sort of escape from everyday worries, but it seems that it is not possible to escape the global semiconductor crisis, in case you want to rent a car to get around the region immersed in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the newspaper ‘La Nuova Sardegna’ it is better to book the cars you want to rent in Sardinia in advance, because it will likely be a shortage of cars with the arrival of tourists. Carlo Gallino, owner of a Sardinian company that offers marketing consultancy to tour operators, told the newspaper that “in Sardinia rental cars will not be enough to meet the demand for next season“.

According to Giuseppe Benincasa, director of Aniasa, “if you have to buy a car you have to wait, and this applies to everyone. There are few rental cars in Sardinia because there are no cars to buy. It’s all related to the chip crisis. He forced builders to plan temporary plant closures. The car market is experiencing a lucid madness: latest generation petrol and diesel cars are not sold, which pollute very little, and the conditions are created to keep a fleet of Euro 4 or lower cars in circulation. On the other hand there are the electric cars which also do not sell, because there is still a problem of high price. Car rental companies absorb a substantial share, around 40 percent. Moral of the story we can’t buy. We asked customers not to use the last minute system, but to book both the holiday and the car in time. In this way, companies can extend the stay in the fleet of existing cars. If a tourist is organized at the last minute, the risk of not finding available cars is high“.

Paolo Manca, president of Federalberghi, heard by Sole 24 Ore, said: “In Sardinia there is the issue of car rentals because the costs are likely to be high and there are few means. And those arriving by plane cannot be without means to get around. It is necessary for the Region to clarify the issue linked to territorial continuity because we cannot run the risk of finding ourselves without tickets in the middle of the tourist season. Or an Italian market that runs out of seats for ships or planes and a foreign market that runs out of rental cars“.