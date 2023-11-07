Holidays | Families who take “extra” holidays now say: This is why they are applying for leave

In some families, vacationing during school hours is strongly condemned, in others it is because a family member lives elsewhere.

Now talk about parents who take “extra” vacations and explain why some families take vacations during normal school hours.

At school in Espoo was banned recently, the admission of a child to a trip abroad with the family, referring to the recently tightened guidelines.

Parents who responded to HS’s survey are divided by the case.

Some argue that traveling is cheaper when you travel at a different time than others.

“The choice to go outside of the holidays was made purely for financial reasons in a family of 5-6”, explains the Vantaan resident Heidi-Maria Kokkonen.

When the children were still in elementary school, they were typically asked to take a vacation for about a week every two years. Kokkonen is grateful to the elementary school teacher who supported him in this, but he adds that of course parents should be responsible, especially for the learning of a small child.

In all of them families cannot afford to pay the rising prices during public holidays.

“The prices of both travel tickets and accommodation are often skyrocketing, especially during the official school holiday weeks, also in Finland. Wealthy families can very well afford to travel right then, the only option for poorer ones is perhaps to schedule that rare trip at another time,” describes the Espoo resident Henna Makkonen-Craig.

In his family, it has been a matter of a few days as an extension of the vacation week, which has always been arranged.

Many other parents also say that official holidays are often extended by only a day or two, even though flights are not available for the most popular weekend.

Part of the respondents reminds that few parents can freely determine the time of their vacation.

“Not all parents work from Monday to Friday and from eight to four. However, our own experience of cooperation with the school is very good”, explains the Vantaa resident Anneli Malmström.

Both he and his spouse work at the airline. Holiday shifts rotate and they cannot be given to all families just during the school holidays. There are many other jobs and professions where you cannot choose your own vacation times.

For others, the time of the trip is determined by the parent’s business trip or seasonal work, or, for example, the child’s sports hobby. For others, the need is related to family relationships.

“Part of our family lives outside of Finland and we naturally want to make it possible for the whole family to meet up from time to time,” explains the mother of a preschooler from Espoo Leena Santraine.

For example, there are family parties.

Of the respondents some parents think that their own holidays cannot be accepted, because the parent has to show by example how important schooling is.

“Vacations are held during holidays. We go to school during school hours,” says the Helsinki resident Anne Rosenius.

Others say they are strict about not going on vacation if their school performance declines.

“We have agreed with the child that the arrangement is possible if the school affairs are in order. That means at least eight in each subject,” explains the Helsinki native Tapio Toiviainen.

Many have there are also recent experiences that the requested leave has been granted and everything went well for the family. Others have found themselves in surprising situations.

For example, from Vantaa Piritta Halttu writes that the middle school student’s application for a week’s leave was normally accepted in August.

In October, however, the meeting discussed the child’s unauthorized absence hours, half of which were vacations previously approved by the school.

“I think the situation is dead-end”, he assessed.

In the survey, there are also parents who are frustrated when a wider group has had to go through the absences of a schoolchild, even if it was just a flu or some other usual illness.