Summer holidays, less money available but not for everyone. The cases of Austria and Switzerland

The summer holidays remain indispensable for the Europeans, but spending capacity has reduced compared to last year. This is what emerges from a study conducted by the International Summer Vacation Confidence Index of Allianz Partners. Although concerns related to spending capacity are impacting consumers across Europe budget dedicated to trips, the propensity to travel remains high. Economic constraints are the main concern for holidaymakers in Europe this summer: over half (55%) of those who they have no intention of traveling declares that he will stay at home because he can’t afford a vacation.

But travel intentions remain high, with 83% of Europeans preparing to leave. The study also finds a geographic gap with respect to concerns about travel costs. The countries of Western and Southern Europe, in fact, perceive that economical like the main one barrier to the trip: Italy (72%), Spain and the United Kingdom (both 66%) and France (61%). While Central European countries express lower levels of concern on the topic: Netherlands (41%), Switzerland (44%) and Austria (47%). The research, conducted by OpinionWay for Allianz Partners, involved 9,497 people in Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.