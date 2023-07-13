Holidays, crazy prices. The data on holiday waivers that certify the crisis

The vacation for someone they have already started or planned but for a good portion of Italians they won’t be there this year. Prices, especially for July and August they are skyrocketing and it is estimated that for a family of four they are necessary 6 thousand € for just one week, very high figures and not within everyone’s reach. For nine million Italians – we read in the Messaggero – it is expected a summer at home. This is what emerges from a survey that Facile.it commissioned from the research institute Emg Different. The reasons are different, starting with economic problems of families. But there are also those who have already finished the holidays or plan a smart vacation, maybe a end of September. More in detail: they are above all the people between 35-44 years old those who claimed that they will stay at home for reasons related to budgetary issues. Let’s talk about 1.6 million of Italians. At the territorial level, however, the waivers flock above all in the Center of Italy where 66.7% of citizens he takes it out on the high price.



Read also: Vueling: the most popular summer 2023 destinations in Italy and abroad

Read also: Georgina Rodriguez, transparencies and micro-bikinis: lady Ronaldo’s summer is hot!

But how much does it cost to go on vacation this year? From the monitoring carried out by the National Observatory of Federconsumatori – continues Il Messaggero – it turned out that for a family nucleus made up of two adults and two minors, the total cost for a seven-day holiday in a seaside resort is 5,781.24 euros. The 19% more compared to a year ago. The expense for a stay of the same duration in the mountains reaches 4,482.54 euros (+9% on 2022). In short, in the mountains you save 22%. The highest costs, the National Observatory recalls, are recorded on the cruise shipswhere today a week’s vacation is spent on average 6,800 euros for a family of four people (+21% on an annual basis).

Subscribe to the newsletter

