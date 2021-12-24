On Thursday 23 December, the Council of Ministers approved the new decree introducing bans and restrictions for the New Year and new rules for the green pass. Here are the rules in effect from Monday 27 December:

there third dose it could be given later four months from the second;

reinforced green pass for museums, exhibitions, theme parks and amusement parks, social centers, gaming rooms, betting and bingo halls, counter catering;

green pass valid for six months. Measure valid from 1 February 2022;

obligation to outdoor masks even in the white area;

obligation to ffp2 bezels for cinemas, theaters, stadiums, indoor sporting events, long-distance transport and public transport;

it is forbidden to consume food and drinks indoors: in cinemas, theaters and at sporting events;

closed until January 31st: discos, dance halls and similar. Events, parties and concerts that involve gatherings in open spaces are also prohibited;

buffer obligation for RSA visitors who have not received the third dose. In residential, social-welfare, social-health and hospice structures it is possible to access with the reinforced green pass;

remains in effect on mandatory buffer for arrivals from abroad, even if you are vaccinated. Sample swabs provided upon entry into Italy. In case of positivity, fiduciary isolation is applied for ten days, those who do not have accommodation go to a Covid Hotel;

, even if you are vaccinated. Sample swabs provided upon entry into Italy. In case of positivity, fiduciary isolation is applied for ten days, those who do not have accommodation go to a Covid Hotel; for the tracing of positive cases in schools the decree authorizes the expenditure of 9 million euros.