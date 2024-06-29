Online scams, be careful where you book for your summer holidays… boom in online scams

The phenomenon continues to grow online scams. Although they are digital native generations, surprisingly they are the ones who are most affected by these phenomena, from credit card fraud to phishing, they are Gen Z And Millennial and not the seniors.

This is what emerges from the evidence of Police of State And Airbnb who, on the eve of summer and holiday bookings, have renewed their collaboration to help citizens recognize and avoid bad actors online. The testimonial of the campaign is Marco Camisani Shoemakerswhich already collaborates with the State Police on the topic of online scams.

The victim’s identikit

According to the 2023 Report on the activities of the Police post and for the Cyber ​​Securitylast year there was a considerable increase in online scam attempts in Italy, with a growth in these crimes of 6% from 2022 to 2023 and a consequent increase in the money stolen, which went from 114 million euros to 137 million (+20%).

Instead, there are 2,500 phishing sites identified and blocked by Airbnb only in the last 12 months. Even though they were born and raised in the digital age, new generations are less careful when it comes to online security. Second Consumerism, 1 in 5 Italians declares having suffered at least one scam while shopping online, a percentage that rises to 33.1% in the 25-34 age group: this means that 1 in 3 young people has fallen into the “traps” of e-commerce. Italy is no exception compared to Europe, as Airbnb investigations highlight:

In the UK, young people among 18 to 34 years old have been scammed more than any other age group and more than a third (34%) would not know where to turn for help if they were scammed.

have been scammed more than any other age group and more than a third (34%) would not know where to turn for help if they were scammed. In Spain, most of the Baby Boomers (60%), Gen (55%) e Millennial (56%) uses a different password for each online account, while the percentage drops to half (50%) if we consider Gen Z.

(60%), (55%) e (56%) uses a different password for each online account, while the percentage drops to half (50%) if we consider Gen Z. In the Netherlands, almost a third of 18-24 year olds (31%) and 25-34 year olds (33%) are willing to pay for their holidays with a bank transfer, a less secure payment method, compared to just 14% of 55-64 year olds and 14% of over 65s.

In France, nearly a quarter (23%) of users would use a social network to pay for or book holiday accommodation, a context in which scammers could target victims with offers that are too good to be true.

Although the common opinion is that the Baby Boomers are the most at risk of fraud, in reality i Millennial they admit that they are willing to risk impulse purchases if this leads to economic savings; in fact, people in this age group are more likely to reach an agreement outside of platforms reliable booking, thus exposing yourself to a greater risk of something going wrong. Finally, the relaxed attitude towards social media that is used every day can be among the causes that expose young people to unpleasant surprises.

Valentina Reino, Institutional Relations Manager Of Airbnb Italysaid: “We are in the middle of the booking season; this initiative aims to help people understand what warning signs to look for and what best practices to adopt. When it comes to booking on Airbnb, we encourage our guests to communicate, book and pay only on the platform, where transactions are secure and can also count on Air Coverour insurance program to protect hosts and guests. In fact, the vast majority of scam attempts occur outside of our site.”

“In recent years there has been a constant increase in the sector of financial crimes committed online, in 2023 alone the Postal Police dealt with over 16 thousand cases, including those linked to the booking of holiday homes, packages and travel tickets. Although the majority of scams occur outside of travel booking platforms, we also find significant evidence in this sector, especially during peak holiday planning periods. These are types of scams which, with adequate and constant awareness-raising among users, can be recognized and avoided, and the Postal Police is fully committed in this direction. For this reason, we appreciate and renew our collaboration with Airbnb in preventing such crimes,” he said Massimo Bruno, Chief of the State Police and Director of the Financial Cybercrime Division of the Postal Police Service and Cyber ​​Security.

How to avoid online scams: tips

1. Check the website address. Whether you use a computer or a smartphone, it is best to verify that you are booking through the official platform. The solution is to use the Airbnb app or go directly to the website to ensure that you are on the official site.

2. Don’t click on unknown links. Relaxed use of social media can contribute to exposing users to the risk of scams. If you are not sure whether a message or post is from a recognized company, do not share or interact with it or click on any links therein. Airbnb provides guidelines on how to identify an authentic link or email from the platform.

3. Be wary of offers that are too convenient or requests for a deposit. With the cost of living rising, many consumers are on the hunt for great deals; but if an offer or advert seems too good to be true, we may be dealing with a scam. In this case it is advisable to take all the time necessary to examine the details of the advert and the existing reviews, especially if you are in a hurry to pay.

4. Never pay by bank transfer. This is a payment method that Airbnb does not allow. It is better to use a credit card, which offers more protection. If you are asked to pay for a trip via bank transfer, cryptocurrencies or gift cards, it is very likely a scam.

5. Book, pay and communicate only on the platform. Some users may be attracted by the proposal to negotiate privately outside the portal to save money. However, this does not allow you to take advantage of Airbnb guarantees, which does not recognize payments made by guests until 24 hours after check-in, while AirCover for guests provides protection for some possible eventualities.

6. Check the reviews. Reading the opinions of other guests is useful to get a more precise idea before booking, checking the ratings and reviews and carefully reading the description of the advert. Additionally, you can ask the host questions via messaging on the platform before locking in your dates.

7. Communicate with the host. Once the reservation has been made, before setting off, it is best to contact the host to make arrangements for arrival and to verify any particularly important needs. If there is no response, contact customer service immediately.

8. How to report a concern the right way. On Airbnb, users can report controversial messages directly from internal messaging, while suspicious cases can be reported via a flag on each listing. If you have made a payment off-site, you should immediately contact customer support, which is available 24/7.