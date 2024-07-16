pre-season

Beppe Risso

The day after the draw of the calendars, Virtus Entella begins to prepare for the 2024-2025 season, starting again with Mister Gallo and with the awareness that last year was not a year to be framed. “Our decision to continue with Mister Gallo was dictated by the human and technical affinities found. Continuing with this working group was the most logical choice. Last season did not meet the expectations of fans and the club. The desire for redemption of the players and the environment will be an important driving force for this season” said DS Matteo Superbi in the first press conference of the season since the retreat in Tavarone. Mister Fabio Gallo: “The retreat will be long, almost three weeks, we believe that this time will allow the group to consolidate both tactically and humanly. We want the players to know each other better and create a group unity that is essential to face the challenges of the championship” commented the mister. The Biancocelesti’s season will start soon, with the Coppa Italia Serie C, on August 11 against Alcione Milano. The championship will start on August 25 with Milan Futuro.



01:10