Like every year, in view of the summer exoduses, the price of the gas which has now reached, in some pumps, two euros per litre. The data are those officially provided by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy:

the national average of self-service prices rose to 1.85 euro per liter for petrol, while for diesel it rose to 1.69 and is still growing steadily. While for the “served” the prices have risen to 1.985 euros and for diesel to 1.830 euros.

That there is something strange this can be deduced from the fact that after months of declines that began in April, prices began to recover in July. Naturally, the official explanations speak of an inevitable increase due to an “economic upturn” which does not add up with the fact that since the beginning of the year Brent has dropped by about one point, reaching 79.29 dollars a barrel.

