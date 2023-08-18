The Russian government approved the calendar of holidays and days off for 2024

The upcoming New Year holidays will last in Russia for ten days – from December 30 to January 8. This follows from the decision, which signed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The document approved the schedule of weekends and holidays for 2024.

New Year holidays

The government decree states that the first working day of 2024 will be January 9. Since December 30 and 31, 2023 fall on Saturday and Sunday, the New Year holidays will last ten days in Russia.

In 2024, January 6 and 7 will fall on Saturday and Sunday. Since these are non-working holidays, it was decided to postpone them to May 10 and December 31, respectively, follows from the decision.

Three-day weekend in honor of February 23 and March 8

Defender of the Fatherland Day, which is celebrated in Russia on February 23, falls on Friday in 2024. Thanks to this, citizens who work according to the usual five-day schedule will have three days of rest – from February 23 to 25.

The second traditional gender holiday for Russians – International Women’s Day – can also be celebrated for three days in a row. March 8, 2024, also falls on a Friday, followed by non-working Saturdays and Sundays.

Long May

May holidays in both cases – both in honor of the Day of Spring and Labor, and in honor of Victory Day – will last for four days: from April 28 to May 1 and from May 9 to 12.

In order for the Russians to have more rest in the warm season, two non-working days had to be moved: from Saturday April 27 to Monday April 29, and from Saturday November 2 to Tuesday April 30.

There will be no long holidays in June and November

On the part of Russia Day, which is celebrated on June 12, there will be no long weekend in 2024, because this time the holiday falls on Wednesday.

National Unity Day, celebrated on November 4, falls on Monday next year. However, this time there will be no long weekend, because, as already noted, the non-working day has been moved from Saturday 2 November to Tuesday 30 April.

The last postponement of the holiday will take place at the very end of 2024: instead of Monday, December 30, the last working day of the year will be Saturday, December 28.