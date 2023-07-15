The African heat inflames Italy and beyond. The extreme weather of July 2023 characterizes a large part of Europe. Not only Rome ‘burns’, in short. In Athens and in much of the Greece temperatures hover around 40 degrees. The Acropolis, the main archaeological site of the capital, is closed between 12 and 17 after the illness accused by a visitor in the hottest hours. The weekend will pave the way for a new heat wave which, also according to the European Space Agency (ESA), will be further felt in Italy next week, Spain, France, Germany and also Poland.

To the oppressive heat, with the risk of exceeding the 48.8 degrees recorded in Sicily in 2021, is added the fear of the increasing fire risk. In Greece, in particular, areas affected by strong winds, which could fuel the flames, are being monitored. The emergency has already started in Croatiaon the Dalmatian coast, with fires that destroyed houses and cars in the Grebastica area.

In the Czech Republic, the weather services have issued an alert for the possibility of temperatures exceeding 38 degrees, an exceptionally high threshold for the country. In Europe, at least in part, the United Kingdom is an exception: in England, in particular, rain is announced in these hours with the addition of powerful gusts of wind.

If it is very hot in Europe, the situation is not very different in some areas of the United States. More than 90 million people are involved in the alert that invests Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada. In Las Vegas, citizens are advised not to go out during the hottest hours of the day. Phoenix has been living with daytime temperatures above 40 degrees for days. In Death Valley in California, considered potentially one of the hottest spots on the planet if not the hottest, the thermometer on Sunday could reach 54.4 degrees.